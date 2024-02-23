Samsung has announced that it will roll out its Galaxy AI features to owners of the company's previously released smartphones and tablets as part of its upcoming One UI 6.1 update. This means that the company's AI features that arrived with the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones, such has Circle to Search, Live Translate, Interpreter mode for phone calls, Instant Slow-mo for videos, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, and AI generated wallpapers will soon be available on older Samsung Galaxy devices.

The South Korean tech conglomerate announced on Thursday that its upcoming One UI 6.1 update will bring Galaxy AI features to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series will also be updated to One UI 6.1, with support for the new AI features available on the Galaxy S24 lineup.

The first Galaxy AI feature that is making its way to the company's older phones and tablets is Circle to Search, which adds the ability to draw a circle around, highlight, or select objects and text in images to search on Google — without leaving the current app. Samsung introduced this feature last month with the arrival of the Galaxy S24 series.

The upcoming update will also add Galaxy AI features to the company's inbuilt applications such as Live Translate for phone calls, texting in 13 languages using Chat Assist, and an Interpreter mode for real time translation. The Samsung Notes, Samsung Internet, and Recorder apps will also get support for Note Assist, Browsing Assist, and Transcript Assist features, respectively.

Meanwhile, generative AI-powered features are coming to the company's older Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Generative Edit will allow users to "resize, reposition or realign objects" in images, according to the company. Instant Slow-mo will automatically generate more frames to produce slow--motion videos from regular ones.

Samsung says that the One UI 6.1 update that is based on Android 14 will be rolled out to the Galaxy S23 lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series by the end of March. The company adds that some Galaxy AI features on the S24 series may not be supported on older models, and some features will require an Internet connection, a Samsung account, or the company's inbuilt applications.

