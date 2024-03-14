Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Bigger Cover Display, 4,000mAh Battery, Up to 12GB RAM, More

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Bigger Cover Display, 4,000mAh Battery, Up to 12GB RAM, More

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could run on a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2024 14:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Bigger Cover Display, 4,000mAh Battery, Up to 12GB RAM, More

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has 3,700mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could get a larger 3.9-inch outer screen
  • It is tipped to get Gorilla Glass Armor protection for the cover screen
  • The previous Flip phone offered maximum 8GB RAM
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to arrive in late July or early August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung is said to bring a few design changes to the next clamshell foldable smartphone with a new leak suggesting that it will get a larger cover display and other improvements. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 3.4-inch outer screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy and comes with 8GB of RAM, and a 3,700mAh battery.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox) on X (formerly Twitter) has suggested the specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. As per the tipster, the handset will run on a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC — Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy. The flagship Galaxy S24 series also features the same Galaxy-branded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to pack a 3.9-inch outer screen and a 6.7-inch inner display. The cover screen would be an upgrade over the 3.4-inch outer display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The display could get Gorilla Glass Armor coating. Further, the upcoming phone is expected to include an improved hinge and internal layout with a bigger cooling system. It could feature a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor.

Samsung's Galaxy AI features available on the Galaxy S24 series are also said to reach the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung is rumoured to offer seven years of Android updates for the upcoming phone. The company has promised four years of Android updates and five years of security patches for last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5. It is said to feature up to 12GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery. The previous Flip phone offered a maximum of 8GB RAM and a 3,700mAh battery.

Past leaks indicated a boxier design for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is said to come in light blue, light green, silver, and yellow colourways. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to be unveiled in either July or August. The next Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to take place in Paris.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MSI Claw A1M With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip Launched in India Alongside AI-Ready Laptop Lineup
Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Bigger Cover Display, 4,000mAh Battery, Up to 12GB RAM, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India Announced
  2. Apple's Latest Patent Hints at an iPhone With a Touch Bar-Like Edge Panel
  3. Xiaomi 14 Lite Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Lenovo Legion Tab With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Devin, AI Software Engineer That Can Write Codes and Build Apps, Unveiled
  6. IRCTC Unveils Holi-Themed NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains
  7. Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms
  8. Microsoft's New AI Chatbot, Copilot for Security, Will Launch Next Month
  9. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Revealed; Pre-Reservations Open
#Latest Stories
  1. PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for March Announced: NBA 2K24, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3 and More
  2. IRCTC Unveils NFT Tickets for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Trains as Holi-Themed Digital Souvenirs
  3. Microsoft Copilot for Security, a Cybersecurity Focused AI Chatbot, Will Launch on April 1
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Bigger Cover Display, 4,000mAh Battery, Up to 12GB RAM, More
  5. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  6. Google DeepMind's SIMA Is an AI Agent That Can Play 3D Video Games
  7. Government Takes Action Against 'Obscene' Content on 18 OTT Platforms
  8. MSI Claw A1M With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip Launched in India Alongside AI-Ready Laptop Lineup
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed
  10. New Xiaomi Model Spotted on BIS Site; Tipped to be Xiaomi 14 Lite
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »