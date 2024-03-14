Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to arrive in late July or early August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung is said to bring a few design changes to the next clamshell foldable smartphone with a new leak suggesting that it will get a larger cover display and other improvements. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 3.4-inch outer screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy and comes with 8GB of RAM, and a 3,700mAh battery.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox) on X (formerly Twitter) has suggested the specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. As per the tipster, the handset will run on a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC — Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy. The flagship Galaxy S24 series also features the same Galaxy-branded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to pack a 3.9-inch outer screen and a 6.7-inch inner display. The cover screen would be an upgrade over the 3.4-inch outer display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The display could get Gorilla Glass Armor coating. Further, the upcoming phone is expected to include an improved hinge and internal layout with a bigger cooling system. It could feature a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor.

Samsung's Galaxy AI features available on the Galaxy S24 series are also said to reach the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung is rumoured to offer seven years of Android updates for the upcoming phone. The company has promised four years of Android updates and five years of security patches for last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5. It is said to feature up to 12GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery. The previous Flip phone offered a maximum of 8GB RAM and a 3,700mAh battery.

Past leaks indicated a boxier design for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is said to come in light blue, light green, silver, and yellow colourways. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to be unveiled in either July or August. The next Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to take place in Paris.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.