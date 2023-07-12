Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India Sale Date Tipped Ahead of July 26 Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are likely to come with Qualcomm's latest and fastest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2023 16:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India Sale Date Tipped Ahead of July 26 Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (pictured) launched in 2022

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could offer up to 1TB of inbuilt storage
  • The phones are expected to boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is likely to sport a 3.4-inch cover display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are scheduled to launch globally on July 26. The South Korean tech giant is also expected to announce a host of other devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Watch 6 series. Leaks have suggested several key design features and specifications of the foldables already. Most recently, a report also hinted at the storage, colour options and the price of the handsets. Now, a new report hints at the possible sale date of the smartphones in India.

A 91Mobiles Hindi report suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will go on sale in India starting from August 14. The phones are already available for pre-reservations at Rs. 1,999 via Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung-exclusive retail stores across the country. The company has promised benefits worth Rs. 5,000 for those who pre-reserve the handsets. The new report adds that the handsets will be available for preorder starting July 26, immediately after their launch.

Meanwhile, another report recently suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will launch in three storage variants. The base 256GB variant is said to be listed at EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,72,400), while the 512GB and 1TB variants could be marked at EUR 2,039 (roughly Rs. 1,85,100) and EUR 2,279 (roughly Rs. 2,06,900), respectively. The handset will succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and is said to be offered in Black, Blue, and Cream colour options. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, is expected to be offered in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green colour variants, according to the report. The 256GB version of this model is likely to be priced at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,08,900), whereas the 512GB option will reportedly be listed at EUR 1,339 ( roughly Rs. 1,21,600). 

Both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to sport a 7.6-inch full-HD+(1,812, 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also tipped to carry a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED primary panel and a 3.4-inch outer display.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India Sale Date Tipped Ahead of July 26 Launch
  1. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  2. Nothing Phone 2 With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo Y27 5G Listed Online With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  7. Amazon Prime Video Announces Reality Series 'Mission Start Ab' in Partnership with GoI
  8. HP Envy x360 15 Series With IMAX Certified Displays Debuts in India: Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Tipped Again: Check Here
  10. iQoo 12 Processor, RAM Details Leaked Online: Check Here
