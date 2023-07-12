Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are scheduled to launch globally on July 26. The South Korean tech giant is also expected to announce a host of other devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Watch 6 series. Leaks have suggested several key design features and specifications of the foldables already. Most recently, a report also hinted at the storage, colour options and the price of the handsets. Now, a new report hints at the possible sale date of the smartphones in India.

A 91Mobiles Hindi report suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will go on sale in India starting from August 14. The phones are already available for pre-reservations at Rs. 1,999 via Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung-exclusive retail stores across the country. The company has promised benefits worth Rs. 5,000 for those who pre-reserve the handsets. The new report adds that the handsets will be available for preorder starting July 26, immediately after their launch.

Meanwhile, another report recently suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will launch in three storage variants. The base 256GB variant is said to be listed at EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,72,400), while the 512GB and 1TB variants could be marked at EUR 2,039 (roughly Rs. 1,85,100) and EUR 2,279 (roughly Rs. 2,06,900), respectively. The handset will succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and is said to be offered in Black, Blue, and Cream colour options.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, is expected to be offered in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green colour variants, according to the report. The 256GB version of this model is likely to be priced at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,08,900), whereas the 512GB option will reportedly be listed at EUR 1,339 ( roughly Rs. 1,21,600).

Both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to sport a 7.6-inch full-HD+(1,812, 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also tipped to carry a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED primary panel and a 3.4-inch outer display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.