Technology News

Amazon Prime Video Brings BBC Player, BBC Kids Content to India as Add-on Channel in India

Benedict Cumberbatch-led Sherlock, Unforgotten, Small Axe, The Diplomat, and more are included in the BBC Player package.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 20 July 2023 14:27 IST
Amazon Prime Video Brings BBC Player, BBC Kids Content to India as Add-on Channel in India

BBC Player and BBC Kids join existing Prime Video channels like Lionsgate Play, Eros Now among others

Highlights
  • Amazon brings BBC shows to India
  • Members can subscribe to BBC Kids only for Rs. 199 annually
  • BBC Player will offer a variety of shows like Six Four and The Diplomat

Amazon Prime Video and British company BBC Studios on Thursday announced that BBC Player and BBC Kids will be available as a value-added channel on the streamer's platform. Prime Video subscribers will be able to access a curated line-up of popular British content spanning original British dramas, comedy, documentaries, factual shows, entertainment to lifestyle programming, and children's shows through the channel, a press release stated.

Subscribers can purchase the annual add-on subscription of BBC Player on the Prime Video app for Rs. 599 and enjoy full access to BBC Kids as well. Alternatively, members can also subscribe to BBC Kids only for Rs. 199 annually, the company said.

“We are excited to bring BBC Player and BBC Kids for the very first time to audiences in India. We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to launch these subscription-based video-on-demand services. These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content line-up, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience," Stanley Fernandes, Vice President, Distribution BBC Studios, South Asia, said in a statement.

BBC Player will offer a variety of shows, such as Six Four, political thriller The Diplomat, sitcom Citizen Khan, Sherlock, Unforgotten, Happy Valley, Top Gear, The Great British Bake Off, as well as This is Going to Hurt, The North Water, The Pursuit of Love, and Small Axe.

From BBC Kids, BBC Studios will bring to Indian audiences acclaimed kids' shows like Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, JoJo & Gran Gran, Sarah & Duck, and Junior Bake Off.

Vivek Srivastava, Head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India, said Prime Video Channels has seen exponential growth in India since its launch with people subscribing to channels of their choice from across the country.

"In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with even greater choice and accessibility, we are thrilled to collaborate with BBC Studios. Their wide range of programming is highly renowned and enjoyed by audiences the world over. With the launch of BBC Player and BBC Kids, Prime members in India too, will be able to enjoy their favourite British content on a single destination for the first time," he added.

BBC Player and BBC Kids join existing Prime Video channels like Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, DocuBay, ManoramaMAX, hoichoi, MUBI, AMC+, ShortsTV, Acorn TV, Curiosity Stream, MyZen TV, and Museum TV.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, BBC Kids, BBC Studios, BBC Player, Amazon, Prime Video, Vivek Srivastava, The Great British Bake Off, Happy Valley, Top Gear, Sherlock, Unforgotten, Small Axe
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Could Come With This Processor: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Video Brings BBC Player, BBC Kids Content to India as Add-on Channel in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Price in India Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs
  2. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  3. Samsung Teases New Foldables; Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 Posters Leak Online
  4. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Netflix to Restrict Account and Password Sharing in India
  6. OnePlus 12 Complete Specifications Leaked Online: Check All Details Here
  7. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  8. WhatsApp Rolls Out Wear OS App With Support for These Features
  9. All You Need to Know About Barbie vs Oppenheimer: Cast, Age Ratings, More
  10. Apple Tests Apple GPT as ChatGPT Rival: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Watch 6 Series Pre-Order Offers Tipped; Samsung Teases Upcoming Galaxy Watch Features
  2. Amazon Prime Video Brings BBC Player, BBC Kids Content to India as Add-on Channel in India
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Could Come With This Processor: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Posters Leak Online; New Foldables Confirmed to Be Slimmer, Lighter
  5. Overwatch 2 Is Headed to Steam in August, Select Blizzard PC Games Will Follow in Time
  6. Nasdaq’s Crypto Custody Service Won’t be Taking Off Anytime Soon: Here’s Why
  7. Google Tests AI Tools for Journalists That Can Write News Articles, in Talks With Publishers
  8. Foxconn Industrial Internet Officials Discuss Investment Opportunities With Tamil Nadu Government
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out Wear OS App With Support for Voice Messages, Quick Replies: Details
  10. TikTok Opens Its Research Software to Researchers in Europe as Part of Transparency Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.