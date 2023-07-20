Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are expected to make their debut later this month at the South Korean tech conglomerate's first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea, and both smartphones have been spotted in leaked renders and images several times over the past few months. Days ahead of the launch event on July 26, marketing posters showing the new Z-series foldable phones have surfaced online. Meanwhile, Samsung has alluded to the arrival of new foldable phones at the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal leaked images of the purported Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in a post on Threads, Meta's recently launched Twitter rival. The leaked images show the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with what appears to be a case that contains a cutout that houses a colourful S Pen. The phone is also seen in another poster without the S Pen holder.

A third image shared by the tipster shows what appears to be the purported Galaxy Z Flip 5, with a much larger outer display compared to its predecessor. This year, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to sport a 3.4-inch cover screen, a notable upgrade over the 1.9-inch panel on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that was launched last year.

Meanwhile, Samsung has started to tease details of its devices that are expected to make their debut at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. In a cryptic post on the company's website, Samsung President and Head of MX Business TM Roh teased the arrival of new foldable phones at the launch event scheduled to take place next week.

“We've raised the standards for foldable smartphone ergonomics. A difference of [a] millimetre in a device's thickness may not sound like a big change, but every gram and millimetre in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough. It demands craftsmanship with passion. When done well, the benefit to users is huge. That's why we've innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations.” Roh states in the post.

Foldables aren't the only devices expected to arrive at the next Galaxy Unpacked event — the South Korean firm is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets, the Galaxy Buds 3, and a new pair of Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches. Roh states that the company's tablets and wearable devices will "work with each other harmoniously" as part of the company's ecosystem.

