Mobile components manufacturer SFS, which is interested in setting up a unit by investing Rs. 250 crore, has sought 30 acres of land in Belagavi from the state government. Minister for large and medium industries M B Patil said in a statement that on Wednesday SFS delegates led by CFO of the company Faras Shaw met him to exchange ideas regarding its proposed project.

Welcoming the proposal, the minister told them that the decision will be taken after reviewing the proposal, the statement read.

“SFS has already set up an aerospace components unit in Belagavi and is operational. The company, which is also a manufacturer of mobile components for companies such as Apple, is interested in setting up its unit in Belagavi. This is estimated to generate 500 direct jobs for technologists in the next three years,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, multiple global technology players are moving their production to India. As per a recent Bloomberg report, Alphabet's Google is scouting for suppliers in India to assemble its Pixel smartphones as it borrows from Apple's playbook to diversify beyond China.

The Gujarat government recently signed an MoU with the US-based computer storage chip maker Micron for setting up a $2.75 billion (nearly Rs. 22,560 crore) semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand in the Ahmedabad district. It will be the first semiconductor manufacturing facility in India, said Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, adding that the first chips will be manufactured within 18 months.

Similarly, Vedanta's untried display business is eyeing to set up a $4 billion (roughly Rs. 32,811 crore) liquid crystal display panel fabrication unit in western India. The factory is expected to create as many as 3,500 direct jobs.

