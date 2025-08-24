Vivo T4 Pro is all set to be launched in India soon as the anticipated successor to the Vivo T3 Pro, which was introduced in August 2024. The release date has been made official, and the brand has teased several details about the handset. It will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel 3X periscope zoom camera. The Vivo T4 Pro will also have several artificial intelligence (AI) tools for imaging and productivity. As the launch date nears, we have curated all of the information about the Vivo T4 Pro, based on leaks from credible sources and official teasers shared by the company.

Here is everything we know about the Vivo T4 Pro, including its expected price in India, features, and specifications.

Vivo T4 Pro India Launch Details

Through a press note, Vivo announced that the Vivo T4 Pro will be launched in India on August 26 at 12 pm IST. It remains unknown if the Vivo T4 Pro will be a soft launch or via a dedicated livestreamed event. In case of the latter, you might be able to catch its launch live on the company's official website, social media handles, or YouTube channel.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Vivo T4 Pro leading up to its launch on August 26.

Vivo T4 Pro is teased to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India. It is expected to be available for purchase following its launch on August 26. There is also a microsite on Flipkart which teases the handset's features.

This listing suggests that it might be one of the channels through which it could be sold, along with the Vivo India e-store.

Vivo T4 Pro Features and Specifications

The Vivo T4 Pro is teased to pack several upgrades over the current Vivo T3 Pro in terms of battery, cameras, chipset, design, display, and more. Here is everything we know about the Vivo T4 Pro based on official teasers, as well as leaks and rumours.

Design

The Vivo T4 Pro might be available in India in blue and golden colourways, as per a promotional teaser.

In terms of design, it appears to have a vertically placed pill-shaped camera module on the top left corner of the back panel. The camera island holds two cameras, while a third camera and a ring-like Aura Light feature are arranged beside it. The camera system resembles the unit that we recently saw on the Vivo V60.

The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the phone. It is teased to carry an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. The Vivo T4 Pro will measure 7.53mm in thickness.

Display

Vivo has teased the T4 Pro to sport a quad-curved AMOLED display. It is reported to be a 6.78-inch panel with a 1.5K resolution. Promotional images reveal a hole-punch cutout on the screen, which houses the selfie camera. Other details about the handset's display currently remain under wraps.

Performance and Software

The Vivo T4 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It is expected to ship with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The company claims it will deliver an AnTuTu score of more than 10 million, surpassing competitors that feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processors.

The Flipkart microsite also confirms that the Vivo T4 Pro will come with several AI tools for imaging and productivity.

Cameras

The Vivo T4 Pro is confirmed to pack a triple rear camera system. It will include a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 3X periscope telephoto lens. There also appears to be an unspecified third sensor, placed outside the camera island.

On the front, you get a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The telephoto sensor on the Vivo T4 Pro will offer 10X Stage Telephoto Portraits.

Battery

The Vivo T4 Pro will pack a 6,500mAh battery.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the India launch date of the Vivo T4 Pro.

