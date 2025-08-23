Technology News
US X-37B Space Plane to Test Quantum Navigation System That Could Replace GPS

US X-37B to test a quantum navigation system, offering independence from GPS signals.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 August 2025 23:40 IST
Photo Credit: Veloz Alexander, US Space Force

  • GPS signals can be jammed, spoofed, or lost underwater and in deep space
  • Quantum sensors use atoms for higher accuracy without signal reliance
  • The breakthrough could impact defense, submarines, and space exploration
On August 21, 2025, a U.S. military space plane, the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, is scheduled to launch its eighth mission. Though a few additional things are still classified, one experiment in particular has captured the imagination: a quantum inertial sensor meant to serve as a major new alternative to GPS. This would revolutionise navigation in areas where satellite-based systems are not available or have been degraded. Whether in deep outer space, under the sea, or in hotspots on land, there is an eagerly awaited answer for vulnerabilities in global positioning systems.

According to reports, satellite GPS powers everything from civilian smartphones to commercial aviation, but it has critical weaknesses. Signals degrade in space, can't get through water, and are subject to jamming and spoofing in contested environments. Researchers said the X-37B's quantum inertial sensor relies on atom interferometry, where ultracold atoms behave like waves. By measuring interference patterns caused by motion, the sensor provides navigation with exceptional accuracy, without depending on external signals.

Traditional inertial navigation systems, though useful, accumulate small errors over time, drifting from their true position without GPS correction. Quantum sensors, by contrast, use identical atoms immune to mechanical bias, offering orders of magnitude greater stability. Earlier missions, including NASA's Cold Atom Laboratory and Germany's MAIUS-1, have performed atom interferometry in orbit, but this flight is the first attempt to do it directly for long-duration navigation.

Some experts suggest that GPS-free navigation would make the military more resilient and facilitate autonomous navigation on space-exploration missions. The principle is also being offered for submarines and aircraft. And in 2024, Boeing and AOSense demonstrated embedding it onboard aircraft for GPS-free navigation, while the UK had its first quantum navigation test-flight.

The X-37B has the potential to revolutionise quantum technology, making space navigation not just a laboratory physics experiment but something practical for the man on the street – even if such developments are now likely to have military applications, analysts mentioned.

 

  1. JioSaavn Pro vs Airtel Music Compared: Which Free Offer is Better?
  2. iPhone 17 Air: Everything We Know Ahead of Launch in September
  3. The Oppo F31 Series Could Be Launched in India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. US X-37B Space Plane to Test Quantum Navigation System That Could Replace GPS
  2. James Webb Telescope Discovers Tiny New Moon Orbiting Uranus
  3. Devil Comet’s Water Matches Earth, Strengthening Theory of Cosmic Origins
  4. Single Quantum Device Measures Amperes, Volts, and Ohms in New Discovery
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  6. TikTok India Return Rumours Debunked by Company: Report
  7. Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro India Launch Date Tipped; May Launch With 7,000mAh Batteries
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series to Support Voice and Video Calls on WhatsApp via Satellite Network: All Details Here
  9. Chinese Astronauts Strengthen Tiangong’s Defenses Against Space Debris
  10. Hubble Discovers White Dwarf Merger Remnant with Unusual Carbon Signature
