Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch to Be Announced at WWDC 2023: Mark Gurman

The new 15-inch MacBook Air 2023 is expected to be powered by an M2 chip.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2023 19:02 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Air 2022 (pictured) was launched in June 2022

  • Apple is hosting the WWDC 2023 from June 5 to June 9
  • The company is also expected to introduce iOS 17 at the event
  • The star of the show is expected to be the AR/VR headset

MacBook Air 2023 with a 15-inch display is expected to be announced on June 5 at the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2023, according to a report. There have been several reports speculating the launch of this Apple device. Earlier reports have suggested a June release and the same has been reinstated by multiple resources. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to make a series of launches and unveiling of new products and software, as per tradition each year. This year, alongside the new MacBook Air, the company is also expected to launch iOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10 among other things.

Mark Gurman in his recent Power On newsletter reaffirmed that Apple will unveil the 15-inch MacBook Air on June 5 at the WWDC 2023, backing up his claims from last month. In the previous report, Gurman said, citing internal company logs, that the new MacBook Air laptop will continue to feature the M2 chipset from last year's model. The company is also reportedly testing the macOS 14, which they are expected to introduce alongside other new software at the WWDC event.

One of the most awaited launches of the event is the AR/VR headset that Apple has reportedly been working on, for a long time. The xrOS is expected to run the purported device, which is also likely to launch at this event alongside complimentary App Store applications and other accompanying tools.

Reportedly, Apple is also expected to launch several other laptops during the event including an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro and a refreshed 24-inch iMac. The first-ever Mac Pro with Apple's own chipsets and updated high-end MacBook Pro models are also expected to be unveiled at WWDC this year.

Another big launch anticipated at the event is the introduction of iOS 17, which is likely to accompany the iPhone 15 series that is expected to launch later this year. The lineup of the upcoming flagship series of phones includes four models - the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 15-inch MacBook Air, Macbook Air, MacBook Air 2023, 15-inch MacBook Air 2023, WWDC 2023, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
