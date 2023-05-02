Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch to Be Announced at WWDC 2023: Mark Gurman

MacBook Air 2023 with a 15-inch display is expected to be announced on June 5 at the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2023, according to a report. There have been several reports speculating the launch of this Apple device. Earlier reports have suggested a June release and the same has been reinstated by multiple resources. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to make a series of launches and unveiling of new products and software, as per tradition each year. This year, alongside the new MacBook Air, the company is also expected to launch iOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10 among other things.

Mark Gurman in his recent Power On newsletter reaffirmed that Apple will unveil the 15-inch MacBook Air on June 5 at the WWDC 2023, backing up his claims from last month. In the previous report, Gurman said, citing internal company logs, that the new MacBook Air laptop will continue to feature the M2 chipset from last year's model. The company is also reportedly testing the macOS 14, which they are expected to introduce alongside other new software at the WWDC event.

One of the most awaited launches of the event is the AR/VR headset that Apple has reportedly been working on, for a long time. The xrOS is expected to run the purported device, which is also likely to launch at this event alongside complimentary App Store applications and other accompanying tools.

Reportedly, Apple is also expected to launch several other laptops during the event including an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro and a refreshed 24-inch iMac. The first-ever Mac Pro with Apple's own chipsets and updated high-end MacBook Pro models are also expected to be unveiled at WWDC this year.

Another big launch anticipated at the event is the introduction of iOS 17, which is likely to accompany the iPhone 15 series that is expected to launch later this year. The lineup of the upcoming flagship series of phones includes four models - the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

