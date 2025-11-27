Sony's 200-Megapixel LYTIA 901 Sensor Announced With AI Processing, 4x In-Sensor Zoom

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation has officially introduced the LYTIA 901, its first 200-megapixel image sensor for smartphones. The new sensor, previously known as IMX09E during development, is built on a 1/1.12-type large-format design and uses 0.7-micron pixels. Sony confirms that mass-production shipments will begin in November 2025. The LYTIA 901 is positioned to power next-generation flagship phones and is expected to compete with existing 200-megapixel platforms already used in the industry.

Sony's 200-Megapixel LYTIA 901 Sensor With AI Processing, 4x In-Sensor Zoom Unveiled

The LYTIA 901 features a Quad-Quad Bayer Coding layout, where 16 pixels of the same colour are grouped. This structure is said to allow the sensor to capture high-resolution detail while maintaining strong light sensitivity. During regular photography, the 16-pixel cluster behaves like a single larger pixel, which helps in low-light conditions. When zooming, the sensor uses a remosaicing process to restore a normal pixel arrangement and recover fine detail.

Sony has integrated an AI-based remosaicing circuit directly inside the sensor. This is the first time such a system has been built into a mobile CMOS sensor, according to the company. The AI processing helps reconstruct difficult high-frequency details such as small patterns and text. This logic also helps enable rapid processing and supports up to 30 frames per second video capture at 4x zoom in 4K resolution.

For dynamic range, the LYTIA 901 uses several HDR systems. Dual Conversion Gain HDR is claimed to read the sensor at different gain levels within a single frame, while Fine12bit ADC is said to increase the bit depth used during conversion. Sony also includes Hybrid Frame HDR, which blends short-exposure frames with DCG data. Together, these technologies achieve a dynamic range of more than 100dB, which helps retain detail in both bright highlights and deep shadows.

Sony adds that all future LYTIA products will follow a unified naming pattern beginning with this release. The detailed specifications list a maximum output of approximately 200 effective megapixels, multiple pixel-binned modes such as 50-megapixel and 12.5-megapixel output, and support for high-frame-rate 4K recording. The sensor also offers all-pixel autofocus and a range of hardware zoom levels up to 4x in-sensor zoom.

The company notes that the LYTIA 901 is designed to improve low-light performance, enhance tonal accuracy, and deliver cleaner image data for mobile processors to handle. Reported use-case examples include stage and concert photography, where distant subjects and mixed lighting often create difficulties for current sensors.

According to industry reports, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra are expected to be among the first smartphones to adopt the new LYTIA 901 when they launch in 2026. Sony has not confirmed specific partner devices but has stated that the sensor is already shipping to manufacturers.