Vivo X300 Ultra, which is expected to launch next year as the successor to the Vivo X200 Ultra, could sport a similar 2K resolution display as its predecessor, a tipster revealed via a social media post. The handset is tipped to be powered by a flagship Snapdragon chipset, which would be an upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Elite on the Vivo X200 Ultra. Moreover, it could arrive with upgraded ultrawide, wide, and telephoto camera sensors. The purported Vivo X300 Ultra might also feature two 200-megapixel rear cameras, unlike the Vivo X200 Ultra, which has a single 200-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Vivo X300 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked the key specifications of an “Ultra” smartphone model. According to Weibo users in the comment section, the features belong to the purported Vivo X300 Ultra, the rumoured top-of-the-line model in the recently unveiled Vivo X300 series.

According to the leaker, the Vivo X300 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It might sport a 2K display, measuring slightly over 6.8 inches. The phone is said to be equipped with a triple-rear camera setup, headlined by two 200-megapixel cameras. The tipster claims that the handset will offer upgraded ultrawide, main, and a 35mm periscope telephoto camera.

The rumoured Vivo X300 Ultra might succeed the Vivo X200 Ultra, which was unveiled in China earlier this year in April. At launch, its starting price in China was set at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 81,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line option with Photography Kit, offering 16GB RAM + 1TB storage, initially was priced at CNY 9,699 (roughly Rs. 1,21,000). It is offered in Black, Red Circle, and Silver Tone (translated from Chinese) colourways. However, the handset was not launched in India.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 510ppi pixel density, and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset from last year, the octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with an Adreno 830 GPU and up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. It carries triple cameras on the back with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera.

