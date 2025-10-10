Oppo Find X9 series is scheduled to be unveiled in China on October 16. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch only two phones initially, dubbed Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The third phone in the lineup, which might be called the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, will likely be unveiled by the tech firm later this year. Ahead of its purported launch, a tipster has reportedly revealed the camera specifications of the flagship smartphone. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, like the other phones in the upcoming Find X9 series.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Specifications (Expected)

On Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked the camera specifications of an upcoming smartphone, which will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The responses to the post indicate that the leaker is referring to the rumoured Oppo Find X9 Ultra. If this is true, then the handset could be equipped with four rear cameras, including a 200-megapixel sensor.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to feature a 200-megapixel camera with a 1/1.12-inch Sony IMX09E sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT828 telephoto camera with OIS and a 3P lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone could also feature 50-megapixel ultrawide and periscope telephoto cameras.

On the front, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera, according to the tipster. The latest leak is in line with a recent report, which suggested that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will feature a dual-telephoto camera setup on the back, coupled with a 200-megapixel primary camera.

As per recent leaks, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could be equipped with a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED panel, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and a 7,000mAh battery. The phone will likely succeed the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which debuted earlier this year in China in April. The Find X8 Ultra is equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED screen. The phone features a 50-megapixel quad-rear camera unit. It features last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a 6,100mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.