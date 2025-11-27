PlayStation Plus monthly games for the final month of 2025 have been announced. In December, PS Plus members will get five free games instead of the usual three. Starting December 2, all PS Plus subscribers will be able to play action-adventure title Lego Horizon Adventures, FPS horror title Killing Floor 3, first-person shooter Neon White, survival horror title The Outlast Trials, and third-person extraction shooter Synduality Echo of Ada.

All five games will be available to PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers till January 5. November's PS Plus monthly games — Stray, EA Sports WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator — are still available on the subscription service. PS Plus members have until December 1 to add these games to their game library. Let's take a closer look at the PS Plus Essential December lineup.

Lego Horizon Adventures

Lego Horizon Adventures is, essentially, Horizon Zero Dawn in Lego. The game was released last year on PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch, primarily aimed at children. It simplifies and streamlines the story of the first game in the Horizon franchise. It also, as all Lego games, reconstructs the world of Horizon Zero Dawn through the lens of Lego.

Unlike Zero Dawn, Lego Horizon Adventures is not an open world game and instead features linear levels that tell Aloy's story. It can also be played in two-player co-op. The game will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Killing Floor 3

Tripwire Interactive's FPS horror game also joins PS Plus Essential in December. Killing Floor 3, released in July this year, can be played both solo and six-player co-op multiplayer. The game tasks players with taking on multiple waves of zombie-like deadly creatures across diverse maps.

Players can choose their specialist, customise gear and loadout, and unlock new skills over time. Killing Floor 3 will avaialable to PS5 users.

Killing Floor 3 is a survival horror FPS

Photo Credit: Tripwire Interactive

The Outlast Trials

PS Plus will add another horror title in December in The Outlast Trials. The game serves as a prequel to Outlast and Outlast 2 and is also played from the first-person perspective. In addition to the single-player mode, The Outlast Trials also supports four-player co-op multiplayer.

In The Outlast Trails, players take part in deadly trials after being captured inside a facility. They must avoid enemies and traps and complete certain objectives to progress. The Outlast Trails will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Neon White

Neon White is a first-person shooter with puzzle platforming elements and a distinct art style. Developed by Angel Matrix, the game tasks players with clearing a level full of enemies in the fastest time possible. You play as White, an assasin hunting demons in Heaven.

Neon White utilises a unique playing card system for its combat. These “Soul Cards” can be collected to be used as weapons and then discarded for special moves. Neon White will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

Neon White utilises a card system for combat

Photo Credit: Annapurna Interactive/ Angel Matrix

Synduality Echo of Ada

PS Plus also adds Synduality Echo of Ada, a third-person extraction shooter, in December. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic 2222 after a poisonous rain killed off most of humanity. Humans live underground, but must collect a rare resource, known as AO Crystals, from the planet's surface.

As a Drifter, you must head to the surface to gather valuable resources while taking on hostile enemies and toxic rain. Synduality Echo of Ada launched in January 2025 and will be available to PS Plus members on PS5 for no additional cost.