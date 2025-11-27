Technology News
English Edition
  PS Plus Monthly Games for December Announced: Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, Neon White and More

PS Plus Monthly Games for December Announced: Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, Neon White and More

PS Plus monthly games will be available from December 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 November 2025 13:39 IST
PS Plus Monthly Games for December Announced: Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, Neon White and More

Photo Credit: Sony

Lego Horizon Adventures is developed by Guerrilla Games and Studio Gobo

Highlights
  • PS Plus monthly games for December will be available till January 5
  • All games will be available to PS Plus Essential, Extra, Deluxe members
  • Lego Horizon Adventures released in November 2024
PlayStation Plus monthly games for the final month of 2025 have been announced. In December, PS Plus members will get five free games instead of the usual three. Starting December 2, all PS Plus subscribers will be able to play action-adventure title Lego Horizon Adventures, FPS horror title Killing Floor 3, first-person shooter Neon White, survival horror title The Outlast Trials, and third-person extraction shooter Synduality Echo of Ada.

All five games will be available to PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers till January 5. November's PS Plus monthly games — Stray, EA Sports WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator — are still available on the subscription service. PS Plus members have until December 1 to add these games to their game library. Let's take a closer look at the PS Plus Essential December lineup.

Lego Horizon Adventures

Lego Horizon Adventures is, essentially, Horizon Zero Dawn in Lego. The game was released last year on PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch, primarily aimed at children. It simplifies and streamlines the story of the first game in the Horizon franchise. It also, as all Lego games, reconstructs the world of Horizon Zero Dawn through the lens of Lego.

Unlike Zero Dawn, Lego Horizon Adventures is not an open world game and instead features linear levels that tell Aloy's story. It can also be played in two-player co-op. The game will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Killing Floor 3

Tripwire Interactive's FPS horror game also joins PS Plus Essential in December. Killing Floor 3, released in July this year, can be played both solo and six-player co-op multiplayer. The game tasks players with taking on multiple waves of zombie-like deadly creatures across diverse maps.

Players can choose their specialist, customise gear and loadout, and unlock new skills over time. Killing Floor 3 will avaialable to PS5 users.

kf3 kf3

Killing Floor 3 is a survival horror FPS
Photo Credit: Tripwire Interactive

The Outlast Trials

PS Plus will add another horror title in December in The Outlast Trials. The game serves as a prequel to Outlast and Outlast 2 and is also played from the first-person perspective. In addition to the single-player mode, The Outlast Trials also supports four-player co-op multiplayer.

In The Outlast Trails, players take part in deadly trials after being captured inside a facility. They must avoid enemies and traps and complete certain objectives to progress. The Outlast Trails will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Neon White

Neon White is a first-person shooter with puzzle platforming elements and a distinct art style. Developed by Angel Matrix, the game tasks players with clearing a level full of enemies in the fastest time possible. You play as White, an assasin hunting demons in Heaven.

Neon White utilises a unique playing card system for its combat. These “Soul Cards” can be collected to be used as weapons and then discarded for special moves. Neon White will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

neon white neon white

Neon White utilises a card system for combat
Photo Credit: Annapurna Interactive/ Angel Matrix

Synduality Echo of Ada

PS Plus also adds Synduality Echo of Ada, a third-person extraction shooter, in December. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic 2222 after a poisonous rain killed off most of humanity. Humans live underground, but must collect a rare resource, known as AO Crystals, from the planet's surface.

As a Drifter, you must head to the surface to gather valuable resources while taking on hostile enemies and toxic rain. Synduality Echo of Ada launched in January 2025 and will be available to PS Plus members on PS5 for no additional cost.

Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Monthly Games, PS Plus Monthly Games December 2025, PS Plus Essential, Sony, PlayStation Plus, PS5, Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, Synduality Echo of Ada, The Outlast Trials, Neon White
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iPhone 17 Tipped to Receive a Price Hike in India Amid Stock Shortage and High Demand
Sony's 200-Megapixel LYTIA 901 Sensor Announced With AI Processing, 4x In-Sensor Zoom

