Sony Xperia 1 V Leaked Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped

Sony Xperia 1 V could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 February 2023 15:11 IST
Photo Credit: Greensmartphones/ @OnLeaks

Sony Xperia 1 V seems to be equipped a 3.5mm headphone jack

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 V seems to have triple rear cameras
  • The smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The launch date of Sony Xperia 1 V is not yet confirmed

Sony Xperia 1 V design renders have been leaked online, giving enthusiasts a peek at Sony's purported smartphone. The phone is said to be the successor to last year's flagship offering — Sony Xperia 1 IV. The new Sony Xperia 1 V is shown to sport a design language similar to that of its predecessor. The phone appears to have a triple rear camera setup. It is shown with a headphone jack and a camera shutter button. The Sony Xperia 1 V is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Greensmartphones, leaked the renders and specifications of the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 V. The purported renders show the handset in a matte finish with Sony's branding at the back. The unannounced phone's design follows in the footsteps of the Sony Xperia 1 IV. It is seen with a square design and is shown to have thin bezels on all sides. The back appears to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, housed vertically in the camera island. The LED flash is also seen placed alongside the sensors.

Further, the power button and the volume rocker are seen on the left spine of the Sony Xperia 1 V. There is also a camera shutter button below the power button that could be used to capture photos. A microphone, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and a SIM tray are seen on the bottom, while a 3.5mm headphone jack and a secondary microphone are shown at the top.

As per the leak, the Sony Xperia 1 V will feature a 6.5-inch display. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM. For optics, Sony may pack a triple rear camera unit on the upcoming device, comprising a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and two 12-megapixel sensors. Further, there could be a 12-megapixel selfie sensor. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The handset could measure roughly 161.0 x 69.3 x 8.5mm.

Sony is yet to officially reveal any details regarding Sony Xperia 1 V. However, the leak claims that the handset will be unveiled in a few weeks.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV was launched in May last year with a price tag of $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,23,500) in the US. It features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A triple rear camera unit, 12-megapixel selfie camera and 5,000mAh battery are the other major highlights of the device.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 1 V, Sony Xperia 1 V Specifications, Sony, Sony Xperia 1 IV, Sony Xperia
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
