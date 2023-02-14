Vivo V27 series will launch in India sometime soon, the Chinese smartphone brand announced via Twitter on Monday. Vivo is also teasing the arrival of new V-series smartphones through a microsite on its India website, revealing the design of the upcoming devices. The lineup could include the regular Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro. The teaser suggests curved edges and a triple rear camera setup on the back. The Vivo V27 series smartphone is seen featuring a ring LED flash at the rear. They are confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Vivo, via a Tweet, announced the arrival of the Vivo V27 series in the country. The Chinese brand has also set up a landing page on its India website teasing the design of the upcoming handsets. The website doesn't specify the exact launch date of the smartphones, but it is shown with a 'coming soon' tag. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch. Additionally, a dedicated microsite on Flipkart confirms that the Vivo V27 series will be sold in India via the online marketplace.

The teasers show the Vivo V27 series handsets in a black shade with curved screens. A triple rear camera setup can also clearly be seen with individual camera lenses protruding out of the body, with a look and feel similar to that of the Vivo S16 series smartphones. Each sensor appears to be circled by rings and there is a ring LED flash as well. The power button and volume rockers are seen to be placed on the left spine.

As per past leaks, price of Vivo V27 5G in India could start at Rs. 35,000, while the Vivo V27 Pro is said to come with a starting price of Rs. 40,000.

The vanilla model is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The Vivo V27 Pro, on the other hand, could feature MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood. Both models are expected to come in Black and Blue shades. They are said to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

The Vivo V27 series is expected to bring design and hardware upgrades over last year's Vivo V25 lineup. The vanilla Vivo V25 5G was unveiled in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 27,999, while the Vivo V25 Pro has been priced at Rs. 35,999 for the base variant. The Vivo V25 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The Vivo V25 Pro, meanwhile, features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

