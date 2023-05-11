Technology News

Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display, Exmor T Image Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications

Sony Xperia 1 V packs 12GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 May 2023 12:19 IST
Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display, Exmor T Image Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 1 V packs a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 V features a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The Sony Xperia 1 V offers IP65/68 rating

Sony Xperia 1 V has been launched in the European and global markets. The phone comes with features including an Exmor T image sensor and a 4K HDR display. The successor to the Sony Xperia 1 IV ships with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. The handset sports a 6.5-inch OLED display with 4K HDR support and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also offers IP65/68 water resistance and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Sony Xperia 1 V price, availability

The newly launched Sony Xperia 1 V is priced at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,14,700) in the European market. It is available in Green and Black colour options. The phone comes in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is expected to go on sale in Europe in June.

Sony Xperia 1 V specifications, features

Sony has equipped the Sony Xperia 1 V with a 6.5-inch OLED display with support for 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Xperia 1 V also comes with a new Exmor T image sensor.

Coming to the cameras, the Sony Xperia 1 V packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 52- megapixel main camera with a 1/1.3.5” sensor, f/1.9 aperture, and Hybrid OIS/EIS support. There's also a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture 1/2″123° 16 mm and another 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5-5x optical zoom and 15.6X hybrid zoom. The phone also supports 4K video recording on its ultra-wide camera that offers an 85-125 mm (F2.3-F2.8) optical zoom lens. It gets camera features such as S-Cinetone and a Creative Look. On the front, the phone features a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Sony Xperia 1 V is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W (USB PD) fast charging. The phone measures 165 x 71 x 8.3 mm and weighs 187g. Other features include IP65/68 rating, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and 360 Reality Audio support. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony Xperia 1 V

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 52-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 1 V, Sony Xperia 1 V specifications, Sony Xperia 1 V price, Sony
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Smartwatches Can Detect Higher Risk of Heart Failure, Irregular Heart Rhythms: Study
Cisco to Manufacture in India to Meet Rising Demands; Targets $1 Billion in Exports, Domestic Production

Related Stories

Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display, Exmor T Image Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a with Tensor G2 SoC Launched in India: Check Price
  2. Smartwatches Could Detect Higher Risk of Heart Diseases, Study Finds
  3. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  4. Google Pixel 7a First Impressions: The Pixel 'A' Series Goes Premium
  5. WhatsApp Users Advised Not to Receive International Calls From These Numbers
  6. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  7. Poco F5 5G First Impressions: A Game-Changer?
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Specifications and Variants Leak Ahead of Summer Launch
  9. Oppo F23 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date: Check Here
  10. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Hyundai to Invest $2.45 Billion in India to Increase Production, Introduce New EV Models
  2. ‘Embrace Crypto’: India’s Web3 World Insiders Wish for Hopeful Future on National Technology Day
  3. Cisco to Manufacture in India to Meet Rising Demands; Targets $1 Billion in Exports, Domestic Production
  4. Google Expands Android 14 Beta Access to Several Smartphones, Releases Android 14 Beta 2: How to Download
  5. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of May 15 Launch: All Details
  6. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display, Exmor T Image Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Smartwatches Can Detect Higher Risk of Heart Failure, Irregular Heart Rhythms: Study
  8. Good Omens Season 2 Sets July 28 Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Slip Down Price Ladder; Cardano, Polkadot Emerge Among Profit-Making Altcoins
  10. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Enters Strategic Alliance With The Elephant Whisperers’ Sikhya Entertainment: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.