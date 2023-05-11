Sony Xperia 1 V has been launched in the European and global markets. The phone comes with features including an Exmor T image sensor and a 4K HDR display. The successor to the Sony Xperia 1 IV ships with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. The handset sports a 6.5-inch OLED display with 4K HDR support and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also offers IP65/68 water resistance and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Sony Xperia 1 V price, availability

The newly launched Sony Xperia 1 V is priced at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,14,700) in the European market. It is available in Green and Black colour options. The phone comes in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is expected to go on sale in Europe in June.

Sony Xperia 1 V specifications, features

Sony has equipped the Sony Xperia 1 V with a 6.5-inch OLED display with support for 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Xperia 1 V also comes with a new Exmor T image sensor.

Coming to the cameras, the Sony Xperia 1 V packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 52- megapixel main camera with a 1/1.3.5” sensor, f/1.9 aperture, and Hybrid OIS/EIS support. There's also a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture 1/2″123° 16 mm and another 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5-5x optical zoom and 15.6X hybrid zoom. The phone also supports 4K video recording on its ultra-wide camera that offers an 85-125 mm (F2.3-F2.8) optical zoom lens. It gets camera features such as S-Cinetone and a Creative Look. On the front, the phone features a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Sony Xperia 1 V is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W (USB PD) fast charging. The phone measures 165 x 71 x 8.3 mm and weighs 187g. Other features include IP65/68 rating, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and 360 Reality Audio support.

