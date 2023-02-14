Opera browser will soon integrate AI-generated content (AIGC) services on PC and mobile versions of the web browsing software. The company says it will bring "ChatGPT-powered" AI content services to the browsers enabling users to get direct access to platforms, like TikTok, Telegram, WhatsApp and others. The browser is planning to add popular AI-generated content services to the browser sidebar and the first feature to be introduced will be “Shorten,” a tool powered by ChatGPT that will summarise articles and webpages. Opera has announced the same via a blog.

According to a blog post by Opera, the browser will introduce AI-generated content services as part of the company's attempts to augment the browsing experience. The company will bring ChatGPT integration to its browsers, and the announcement comes shortly after reports that ChatGPT recently crossed the 100 million user mark in record time.

Opera says that the upcoming AI integration with its browsers on desktop and mobile devices will also give users direct access to the platforms like TikTok, Telegram, and WhatsApp. However, there are currently no details on how this functionality will work.

The company also demonstrated a feature dubbed “Shorten.” It will be available in the address bar and will summarise articles or web pages using AI technology. The company says that AI integration will help create written information faster.

Additionally, it is also planning to develop an AI solution that will filter through all the content and summarise them for users. Opera is also working on expanding its AI program into AI-generated content for its browser, news, and gaming products, the company says.

Meanwhile, Google recently unveiled its conversational AI service Bard. It is currently being tested by selected users, along with a lightweight model version of LaMDA, the company's machine-learning technology. It is said to be a combination of the "power, intelligence and creativity of the company's large language models." It is expected to be made available to the public over the coming weeks.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.