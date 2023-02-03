Sony Xperia 1 V may soon be launched by the Japanese smartphone manufacturer. While the company is yet to reveal any details about the handset, purported images have recently surfaced online, giving us a sneak peek into its design. Sony is yet to announce any plans to launch such a handset, but its key specifications have already been spotted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The phone is expected to make its debut as the successor to the Sony Xperia 10 IV that was launched last year.

According to an image leaked on Esato forums (via Sumaho Digest), the purported smartphone is shown to feature a triple camera setup along with an LED flash on its rear panel. Interestingly, the LED flash sits inside the camera island, unlike last year's Xperia 1 IV which has an LED Flash outside the camera island.

Sony Xperia 1 V will have an LED flash inside the camera island

Photo Credit: Sumaho Digest

The leaked image of the Sony Xperia 1 V also shows off an NFC logo on the right of the camera island. In addition to the image, a report by Sumaho Digest also states that the company may unveil the Xperia 1 V at MWC 2023 which is set to begin on February 27 in Barcelona. A second report cites a tipster on Weibo claiming the Xperia 1 V will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Sony Xperia 1 V is expected to succeed the Sony Xperia 1 IV that was launched last year in May. The phone was priced at $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,23,500) in the US. The phone sports a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with bezels. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 21:9.

The phone also offers a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 240Hz motion blur reduction technology for gaming. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and runs on Android 12. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with three 12-megapixel Exmor RS image sensors.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.