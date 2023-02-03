Technology News
Sony Xperia 1 V Design Tipped as Image Leaks Online, Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc: Report

Sony Xperia 1 V may feature an NFC logo to the right of the camera island, according to a leaked image.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 February 2023 20:45 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 1 IV was launched at $499 (roughly Rs. 38,500)

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 V is expected to succeed the Xperia 1 IV
  • The smartphone could make its debut at MWC 2023
  • Sony Xperia 1 V is shown to feature three camera sensors

Sony Xperia 1 V may soon be launched by the Japanese smartphone manufacturer. While the company is yet to reveal any details about the handset, purported images have recently surfaced online, giving us a sneak peek into its design. Sony is yet to announce any plans to launch such a handset, but its key specifications have already been spotted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The phone is expected to make its debut as the successor to the Sony Xperia 10 IV that was launched last year.

According to an image leaked on Esato forums (via Sumaho Digest), the purported smartphone is shown to feature a triple camera setup along with an LED flash on its rear panel. Interestingly, the LED flash sits inside the camera island, unlike last year's Xperia 1 IV which has an LED Flash outside the camera island.

Sony Xperia 1 V will have an LED flash inside the camera island
Photo Credit: Sumaho Digest

 

The leaked image of the Sony Xperia 1 V also shows off an NFC logo on the right of the camera island. In addition to the image, a report by Sumaho Digest also states that the company may unveil the Xperia 1 V at MWC 2023 which is set to begin on February 27 in Barcelona. A second report cites a tipster on Weibo claiming the Xperia 1 V will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Sony Xperia 1 V is expected to succeed the Sony Xperia 1 IV that was launched last year in May. The phone was priced at $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,23,500) in the US. The phone sports a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with bezels. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 21:9.

The phone also offers a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 240Hz motion blur reduction technology for gaming. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and runs on Android 12. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with three 12-megapixel Exmor RS image sensors.

 

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,644x3,840 pixels
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
