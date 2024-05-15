Technology News
Sony Xperia 1 VI runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 May 2024 17:14 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 1 VI and Sony Xperia 10 VI run on Android 14

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 VI and Sony Xperia 10 VI will go on sale next month
  • They support 30W fast charging
  • ony Xperia 10 VI has an IPX5 and IPX8-rated build
Sony Xperia 1 VI and Sony Xperia 10 VI have been launched in Europe. New Xperia phones come in three colour options and are backed by Snapdragon chipsets. The flagship Sony Xperia 1 VI features a 6.5-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and has a vapour chamber cooling system. The phone boasts both IP65 and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Sony Xperia 10 VI, in contrast, is a budget offering with a smaller 6.1-inch screen. Both handsets feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

Sony Xperia 1 VI, Sony Xperia 10 VI price

The price of Sony Xperia 1 VI starts from EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,17,400) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and it comes in Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green colour options. The Sony Xperia 10 VI has a starting price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. It is offered in Black, Blue and white shades. Both models are currently available for pre-order in Europe.

Sony Xperia 1 VI will go on sale starting June 6, while the Sony Xperia 10 VI will be available from June 10.

Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 10 VI specifications

On the specifications front, the Sony Xperia 1 VI and Sony Xperia 10 VI run on Android 14 and Sony is promising three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the new phones. The former has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 coating. The display has Bravia tuning for better image quality. The Sony Xperia 10 VI, on the other hand, has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ screen with 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It includes a vapour chamber cooler for optimised performance. The Sony Xperia 10 VI has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For optics, both phones have identical main cameras. The Sony Xperia 1 VI features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary Sony Exmor T sensor with 48mm focal length, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 12-megapixel zoom camera. The rear camera supports 4K HDR 120fps video recording. The phone sports a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Sony Xperia 10 VI has a dual rear camera unit comprising 48-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. It has an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI has a new Premium Audio Circuit for 3.5mm wired headphones and both new Xperia models include stereo speakers.

Sony has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Sony Xperia 1 VI and Sony Xperia 10 VI with support for 30W fast charging. The former has IP65 and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Sony Xperia 10 VI has an IPX5 and IPX8-rated build.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony Xperia 1 VI

Sony Xperia 1 VI

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Sony Xperia 10 VI

Sony Xperia 10 VI

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
