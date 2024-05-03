Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Gaming Consoles and Handhelds

The newly launched PS5 slim Digital Edition is currently available under Rs. 40,000.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2024 13:50 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony launched the PS5 slim in India last month

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch OLED model is available for Rs. 27,599
  • Xbox Series X gets an 11 percent discount
  • The standard PS5 model is selling for Rs. 44,990
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is now in its second day after going live for all customers on May 2. The ongoing sale brings discounts across all popular product categories, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, Amazon devices, essential summer appliances like air conditioners, coolers, refrigerators, and more.

The e-commerce giant is also offering an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 to ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard cardholders. Additionally, the sale brings cashback offers on UPI transactions and exchange benefits on select products. Interested customers must note that offers and pricing for products listed in the Great Summer Sale are subject to change as the sale progresses.

The Amazon sale also brings lucrative discounts for gamers. We've already covered the best deals on monitors, including gaming monitors. Here, we'll take a look at the best deals on gaming consoles and handhelds. The Great Summer Sale brings deals on PS5, Xbox Series S/X consoles, Nintendo Switch and more. The newly launched PS5 slim Digital Edition is currently available under Rs. 40,000. The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, gets a 10 percent discount to sell at Rs. 35,999. Aside from consoles, gaming handhelds like Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck are also available with offers. Here are the best deals on gaming consoles and handhelds.

Product MRP Deal Price
Sony PS5 slim Digital Edition Rs. 44,990 Rs. 39,990
Sony PS5 Standard Edition Rs. 54,990 Rs. 44,990
Nintendo Switch OLED Rs. 49,999 Rs. 27,599
Xbox Series S Rs. 39,990 Rs. 35,999
Xbox Series X Rs. 55,990 Rs. 49,990
Steam Deck Wi-Fi 256GB model Rs. 89,999 Rs. 51,199
Asus ROG Ally Rs. 69,990 Rs. 49,990
