Sony appears to be working on its next generation of Xperia smartphones. The upcoming lineup is expected to include two models, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII. Both handsets have now surfaced on a certification website, which hints towards their imminent launch in the global markets. Reports suggest that the Xperia 1 VIII could be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while the Xperia 10 VIII may arrive as a mid-range model.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII, Xperia 10 VIII PM Codes Hint at Arrival in Three Markets

Two unannounced Xperia handsets were discovered in the IMEI database, bearing the identifiers XQ-GE44 and XQ-GH44, along with a distinct set of codes (via Japanese website S-Max). As per the publication, the XQ-GE prefixes are for the Xperia 1 VIII, while the XQ-GH prefix could be a reference for the mid-range Xperia 10 VIII.

The different PM codes indicate the launch of the Xperia models not only in Japan, but also in European and Asian markets. While the listing does not reveal any specifications of the Sony Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII, it sheds light on the monikers of the purported handsets.

While Sony has yet to confirm both phones, the Xperia 1 VIII is rumoured to arrive as the successor to the Xperia 1 VII, which was launched in global markets in May 2025. The handset has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, it has a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary camera. The Xperia 1 VII packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

On the other hand, the Xperia 10 VIII could be a follow-up to the Xperia 10 VII, which debuted in September 2025. The handset sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Sony says the handset carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Xperia 10 VII packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

The company, notably, introduced the Xperia 1 VII and Xperia 10 VII in separate months. However, the report suggests that Sony could follow a dual-launch strategy and may introduce their purported successors at the same time.