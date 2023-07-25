Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is currently available on sale at a discounted price via an e-commerce platform. The South Korean technology conglomerate's most premium smartphone released this year can be purchased with a Rs, 13,000 discount, along with additional discounts on eligible credit card transactions that can further lower the price of the Galaxy S23 series flagship handset that competes with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset from Qualcomm, just like the other phones in the Galaxy S23 lineup.

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently listed at its launch price of Rs. 1,24,990 for the base 12GB + 256 GB RAM and storage configuration on the Samsung India website and Amazon, customers can currently purchase the handset at Rs. 1,11,990 via Flipkart. The e-commerce website is also offering an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 for HDFC Bank credit card transactions.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

However, it is worth noting that the Flipkart listing for the smartphone does not include any exchange offers. If you purchase the handset via Amazon and the company's website, you can avail of an exchange discount of up to Rs. 65,940 and Rs. 59,880, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G offers dual-SIM (Nano) 5G connectivity. It runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset that is paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. The handset sports a large 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a dynamic refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz in Game Mode.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras. On the front, it sports a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G offers support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and the phone has a USB Type-C port that charges the built-in 5,000mAh battery at 45W. The handset also supports wireless charging at 15W and Wireless PowerShare to charge other devices. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.