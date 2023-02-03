Tecno recently unveiled renders of its Phantom Vision V concept foldable smartphone, which features a slideable screen. The company is reportedly working on another foldable smartphone — Tecno Phantom V Fold — which might launch soon. Supposed live images of this smartphone have been leaked. A reliable tipster has also tipped the global launch date of the Tecno Phantom V Fold. Notably, the tipster believes that this Tecno smartphone could also debut in India. Tecno is yet to delve into details regarding this foldable handset officially.

The alleged Tecno Phantom V Fold live images were included in a recent MySmartPrice report. Tipster Paras Guglani reportedly informed the publication that this foldable smartphone could launch globally on February 28. Furthermore, Tecno could also be planning to debut the Phantom V Fold in India.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold's cover display seemingly gets a centrally-placed hole-punch slot for storing the selfie camera. However, the actual display size is still unknown. One of the leaked live images depicts the handset sporting a beige-coloured hinge. There is no word yet on the specifications of this foldable smartphone.

The leaked live images showcase the Tecno Phantom V Fold with a triple rear camera setup. The handset itself is covered with a protective case, so its complete design is still under wraps. However, the camera cutout appears identical to the concept images of the Phantom Vision V.

The Tecno Phantom Vision V sports a similar design to the Phantom V Fold. It reportedly also gets a small display called a reverse-side back cover, which can be used to easily check notifications, reminders, and an always-on display clock. This smartphone can be purportedly expanded to a medium-sized tablet. Its inner display can reportedly be rolled out to expand by up to 10.1 inches.

