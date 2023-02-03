Technology News

Tecno Phantom V Fold Live Images Leaked, Tipped to Launch on February 28: Report

Tecno Phantom V Fold is expected to also launch in India soon.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 February 2023 11:40 IST
Tecno Phantom V Fold Live Images Leaked, Tipped to Launch on February 28: Report

Photo Credit: GSMArena

Tecno had recently unveiled the Phantom Vision V concept with a similar design

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom V Fold’s cover display appears to get a hole-punch slot
  • It is said to feature a triple camera unit on the back
  • The Tecno Phantom V Fold appears to sport a beige-coloured hinge

Tecno recently unveiled renders of its Phantom Vision V concept foldable smartphone, which features a slideable screen. The company is reportedly working on another foldable smartphone — Tecno Phantom V Fold — which might launch soon. Supposed live images of this smartphone have been leaked. A reliable tipster has also tipped the global launch date of the Tecno Phantom V Fold. Notably, the tipster believes that this Tecno smartphone could also debut in India. Tecno is yet to delve into details regarding this foldable handset officially.

The alleged Tecno Phantom V Fold live images were included in a recent MySmartPrice report. Tipster Paras Guglani reportedly informed the publication that this foldable smartphone could launch globally on February 28. Furthermore, Tecno could also be planning to debut the Phantom V Fold in India.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold's cover display seemingly gets a centrally-placed hole-punch slot for storing the selfie camera. However, the actual display size is still unknown. One of the leaked live images depicts the handset sporting a beige-coloured hinge. There is no word yet on the specifications of this foldable smartphone.

The leaked live images showcase the Tecno Phantom V Fold with a triple rear camera setup. The handset itself is covered with a protective case, so its complete design is still under wraps. However, the camera cutout appears identical to the concept images of the Phantom Vision V.

The Tecno Phantom Vision V sports a similar design to the Phantom V Fold. It reportedly also gets a small display called a reverse-side back cover, which can be used to easily check notifications, reminders, and an always-on display clock. This smartphone can be purportedly expanded to a medium-sized tablet. Its inner display can reportedly be rolled out to expand by up to 10.1 inches.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Phantom V Fold Live Images Leaked, Tipped to Launch on February 28: Report
