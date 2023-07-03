With the launch of Tecno's first foldable smartphone called the Phantom V Fold, the smartphone brand now seems to be gearing up for the launch of a smaller foldable product, the Tecno Phantom V Flip. As spotted in a previous report, the phone was then tagged as the Tecno Phantom V Yoga. Photos of the clamshell foldable had leaked out suggesting the upcoming handset's design and rear camera setup along with its model number and storage variant. A foldable with the same model number has now reportedly shown up at the FCC hinting at some additional details about this foldable.

First spotted by GizmoChina, a handset tagged with the same model number as the Phantom V Yoga, has made an appearance on the FCC's website. The smartphone, which is now being referred to as the Phantom V Flip by the source, is said to be listed with the model number AD11, which is the same as the Phantom V Yoga.

What has also been hinted in this FCC listing is the phone's RAM and storage capacity. The foldable currently being tested is said to have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, that is the same as the handset in the previous report. Also suggested from this listing are the phone's connectivity options, which include support for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

There are also details regarding the phone's battery capacity and charging speed. The Tecno Phantom V Flip, like most foldables, is said to have its battery split up and placed in its two halves. One of the batteries is listed to be a 1,165 mAh unit and the second has a capacity of 2,735 mAh, as per the report. The phone is said to offer 45W fast-charging support that seems to be the same charger used for the currently available Tecno Phantom V Fold horizontal folding smartphone.

According to a previous report, the Tecno Phantom V Flip is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and will have a 6.75-inch AMOLED inner folding panel with a 144Hz maximum screen refresh rate. Unlike most clamshell foldables in this category, it will not have an external cover display, which is probably to keep the costs down. According to the source, the phone may end up having a dual rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel shooter and a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the inside.



