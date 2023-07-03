Technology News
Tecno Phantom V Flip Clamshell Foldable Spotted on FCC; Battery and Charging Details Hinted: Report

The upcoming clamshell foldable could have two batteries placed in its two halves.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2023 15:11 IST
Tecno Phantom V Flip Clamshell Foldable Spotted on FCC; Battery and Charging Details Hinted: Report

Tecno Phantom V Flip had previously leaked as the Phantom V Yoga.

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom V Flip is said to offer wired fast-charging
  • The foldable is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC
  • Phantom V Flip tipped to have a dual rear camera setup

With the launch of Tecno's first foldable smartphone called the Phantom V Fold, the smartphone brand now seems to be gearing up for the launch of a smaller foldable product, the Tecno Phantom V Flip. As spotted in a previous report, the phone was then tagged as the Tecno Phantom V Yoga. Photos of the clamshell foldable had leaked out suggesting the upcoming handset's design and rear camera setup along with its model number and storage variant. A foldable with the same model number has now reportedly shown up at the FCC hinting at some additional details about this foldable.

First spotted by GizmoChina, a handset tagged with the same model number as the Phantom V Yoga, has made an appearance on the FCC's website. The smartphone, which is now being referred to as the Phantom V Flip by the source, is said to be listed with the model number AD11, which is the same as the Phantom V Yoga.

What has also been hinted in this FCC listing is the phone's RAM and storage capacity. The foldable currently being tested is said to have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, that is the same as the handset in the previous report. Also suggested from this listing are the phone's connectivity options, which include support for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

There are also details regarding the phone's battery capacity and charging speed. The Tecno Phantom V Flip, like most foldables, is said to have its battery split up and placed in its two halves. One of the batteries is listed to be a 1,165 mAh unit and the second has a capacity of 2,735 mAh, as per the report. The phone is said to offer 45W fast-charging support that seems to be the same charger used for the currently available Tecno Phantom V Fold horizontal folding smartphone.

According to a previous report, the Tecno Phantom V Flip is said to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and will have a 6.75-inch AMOLED inner folding panel with a 144Hz maximum screen refresh rate. Unlike most clamshell foldables in this category, it will not have an external cover display, which is probably to keep the costs down. According to the source, the phone may end up having a dual rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel shooter and a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the inside.
 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Phantom V Fold, Tecno Phantom V Flip, Tecno Phantom V Flip Specifications, Tecno Phantom V Flip Battery
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
