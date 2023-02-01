Technology News
The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 February 2023 19:40 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark Go 2023 (pictured) launched in India earlier in January

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 7 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging
  • The Pop 7 Pro sports a 6.56-inch 120Hz HD+ IPS display
  • The smartphone runs HiOS 12 based on Android 12

Tecno Pop 7 Pro smartphone has been launched quietly in select African markets. The phone is available for purchase in Nigeria and Uganda, despite the fact that the company has yet to formally announce it. The smartphone was also not listed on the official company website at the time of writing this article. As is evident by the specifications and design features, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro is a rebranded Tecno Spark Go 2023, which launched in India earlier this month.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro price, availability

Spotted on various African retailing sites, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro is available for purchase starting at NGN 64,000 (roughly Rs. 11,400) in the configuration of 3GB RAM + 64GB storage in select Nigerian and Ugandan markets. The budget smartphone by Tecno is offered in at least two colour options — Turquoise Cyan and Atlantic Blue.

It has launched as a rebadged version of the Tecno Spark Go 2023, which was unveiled in India earlier this month.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pop 7 Pro runs Android 12 on top of HiOS 12.0. The display on the phone is a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,612 pixel) with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM.

Teco Pop 7 Pro comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens and an AI lens. A 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor placed in a drop-cut slot along with a LED flash is offered for selfies and video chat. It has up to 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using the dedicated microSD card slot.

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro supports dual-SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG, and USB Type-C connectivity. Tecno also packs a 5,000mAh battery and a 10W charger with the Pop 7 Pro. It has dimensions of 163.86X75.51X8.9mm.

Comments

Further reading: Tecno Pop 7 Pro, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
