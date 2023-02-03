Technology News

OnePlus 11 5G Price in India Tipped Again, Could Go on Sale Starting February 14

OnePlus 11 5G features a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2023 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G launched in China earlier this month

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G is likely to be offered in two storage variants
  • The India variant of the phone is said to offer 80W fast charging
  • It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

OnePlus 11 5G was launched in China earlier this month with a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display and 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The phone is scheduled to launch in India on February 7 at the Cloud 11 event. Reports and leaks about the global variant of the OnePlus 11 5G have previously suggested some alterations in specifications, expected price, and storage options. Now, a tipster has leaked the expected price of the latest OnePlus smartphone in India and its probable sale date.

OnePlus 11 5G price in India, availability (expected)

According to a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the OnePlus 11 5G is expected to be available for early booking from February 11, until it goes on sale on February 14.

The tweet suggests that the Indian variant of the latest OnePlus smartphone is likely to be offered in two storage options - 8GB + 256GB and 16GB + 256GB. The latter variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 61,999, the tipster says. There is no information available on the pricing of the other variant.

OnePlus 11 5G India variant specifications, features (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 11 5G launched in China earlier this month runs Android 13 with ColorOS 13.0 on top and has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel has an always-on display and a pixel density of 525ppi with a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. A Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protects it. HDR and Dolby Vision formats are supported by the display. The Indian variant is expected to get similar features.

The latest OnePlus smartphone is powered by the octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is paired with 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and an Adreno 740 GPU, while the Indian variant is reported to be available in an 8GB and a 16GB variant instead.

OnePlus 11 5G's Indian variant is likely to pack similar optics features as its Chinese variant and come with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an f/1.8 lens, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 48-megapixel Sony IMX58 ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 32-megapixel portrait sensor are also included in the camera unit. It has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with an f/2.4 lens for selfies and video chats. The OnePlus 11 5G supports UFS4.0 storage of up to 512GB.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, and NFC. An e-compass, gyroscope, g-sensor, rear colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, and Qualcomm sensor core are among the sensors on board. There is also a fingerprint sensor built into the display. The OnePlus 11 5G includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Coming to the battery, the OnePlus 11 5G packs a 5,000mAh cell and the Indian variant is reported to come with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support instead of the 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support available in the Chinese variant.

