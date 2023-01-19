Nokia C12 was launched by the company as a new entry-level C series smartphone on Wednesday. The handset is said to be the successor to the Nokia C10 that debuted in 2021. The Nokia C12 sports a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch that houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The rear panel sports a metallic pattern with a 3D pattern for improved grip. The company also claims that the Nokia C12 offers improved durability against dust, moisture, and accidental drops compared to previous Nokia C series handsets.

Nokia C12 price, availability

The Nokia C12 price is set at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,500) and the phone will be sold in a single 2GB + 64GB storage configuration. The handset is available in Charcoal, Dark Cyan, and Light Mint colours.

The company says the Nokia C12 will soon be available in Germany and Austria, followed by other European countries. However, Nokia is yet to make an announcement regarding the handset's availability in other markets, including India.

Nokia C12 specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The Nokia C12 runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) with less bloatware, along with the latest security and privacy features. The company has also promised to deliver up to 2 years of quarterly security updates for this smartphone.

The Nokia C12 is equipped with an 8-megapixel fixed-focus rear camera with an LED flash. It also sports a 5-megapixel fixed-focus camera on the front. The handset offers imaging features like night mode, portrait mode, auto HDR, and timelapse.

It packs a 3,000mAh removable battery with support for 5W wired charging. The Nokia C12 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.2. Other connectivity options include a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This Nokia smartphone has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 160.6x74.3x8.75mm and weighs about 177.4g, as per the company.

