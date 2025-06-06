Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G could be launched soon in select global markets. The design of the handset has surfaced online via leaked hands-on images. The retail box of the handset, as well as some of its key features, have also surfaced online. The Pova 7 Neo 4G variant is likely to join the base Pova 7 5G and Pova 7 Ultra 5G models. It is expected to succeed the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 4G, which comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset, and was not introduced in India.

Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G Design, Features (Expected)

A Passionategeekz report gives us a good look at leaked images of the Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G, which appears to sport a triangular rear camera module angled to fit into the top left corner of the panel. The camera island appears to house two cameras, as well as an LED flash. The handset is seen in a black colour option. The report also includes images of the retail boxes.

According to the publication, the Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G will sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM, which also includes "virtual RAM". The smartphone is expected to feature 256GB of onboard storage.

The Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G is said to offer Tecno AI features. The handset is expected to have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It will reportedly be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Although the report does not mention an exact launch date, it claims that the Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G will likely be unveiled later this month.

Notably, the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 4G boasts a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate SoC, a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ screen and a 7,000mAh battery. A recent report said that the Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G was spotted on the Google Play Console listing with the model number LJ6. It is expected to support 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 15.