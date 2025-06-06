Technology News
English Edition

Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images; Key Features Surface Online

Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G was recently spotted on the Google Play Console database with the model number LJ6.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 June 2025 17:21 IST
Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images; Key Features Surface Online

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 4G (pictured) was not launched in India in 2024

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G could pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • It is expected to support 45W wired fast charging
  • The Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G is said to have an IP64 rating
Advertisement

Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G could be launched soon in select global markets. The design of the handset has surfaced online via leaked hands-on images. The retail box of the handset, as well as some of its key features, have also surfaced online. The Pova 7 Neo 4G variant is likely to join the base Pova 7 5G and Pova 7 Ultra 5G models. It is expected to succeed the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 4G, which comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset, and was not introduced in India.

Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G Design, Features (Expected)

A Passionategeekz report gives us a good look at leaked images of the Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G, which appears to sport a triangular rear camera module angled to fit into the top left corner of the panel. The camera island appears to house two cameras, as well as an LED flash. The handset is seen in a black colour option. The report also includes images of the retail boxes.

According to the publication, the Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G will sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM, which also includes "virtual RAM". The smartphone is expected to feature 256GB of onboard storage.

The Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G is said to offer Tecno AI features. The handset is expected to have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It will reportedly be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Although the report does not mention an exact launch date, it claims that the Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G will likely be unveiled later this month. 

Notably, the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 4G boasts a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate SoC, a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ screen and a 7,000mAh battery. A recent report said that the Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G was spotted on the Google Play Console listing with the model number LJ6. It is expected to support 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 15.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G, Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G Design, Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G Features, Tecno Pova 7 series, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PhonePe to Launch UPI Payments App for Feature Phones With P2P Transfers, Offline QR Payments
Huawei Band 10 First Impressions
Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images; Key Features Surface Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Pattth, Stolen, Jaat, Bhool Chuk Maaf, and More
  2. Realme GT 7 and GT 7T Review
  3. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India Launch Date, Design and Battery Size Confirmed
  4. PhonePe Will Soon Let You Make UPI Payments on Your Feature Phone
  5. Samsung Unlikely to Launch Galaxy Z Fold Ultra in 2025, Claims Tipster
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. Musk-Trump Breakup Puts $22 Billion of SpaceX Contracts at Risk
  8. Huawei Band 10 With Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: See Price
  9. Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Teased; to Go on Sale via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Reportedly Exploring Stablecoin Adoption to Cut Cross-Border Transfer Costs
  2. Tecno Pova 7 Neo 4G Design Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images; Key Features Surface Online
  3. PhonePe to Launch UPI Payments App for Feature Phones With P2P Transfers, Offline QR Payments
  4. Huawei Mate XT 2 Tipped to Launch in H2 2025 With Upgraded Chipset, Cameras
  5. EA Sports FC 25, FBC: Firebreak and More Join Xbox Game Pass in June
  6. Razer Phantom Collection with Chroma RGB, Dynamic Lighting Support Launched in India: Check Price, Features
  7. Huawei Band 10 With Up to 14 Days of Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. Google’s Gemini Live Is Reportedly Getting a Real-Time Captions Feature
  9. iPhone 17 Could Support Up to 50W Wireless Charging With New Qi2.2 MagSafe Chargers: Report
  10. Bitcoin Falls to $102,700 Amid Fiery Trump-Musk Feud, Most Altcoins Log Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »