Huawei Band 10 First Impressions

The Huawei Band 10 is here, and it brings a host of interesting features to the table. Check out the first impressions to know more.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 June 2025 17:02 IST
Huawei Band 10 First Impressions

The Huawei Band 10 price in India starts at Rs. 6,499.

Highlights
  • The Huawei Band 10 is available in a polymer and aluminium alloy case
  • The smart band comes equipped with up to 14 hours of battery life
  • The device is compatible with both Android and iOS
Huawei has finally introduced a new product in its wearable category with the launch of the Huawei Band 10. The latest smart band from the company is the successor to the Huawei Band 9, which was launched in India last year. The latest smart band comes equipped with a host of interesting features and a premium-looking design, all at an affordable price. Does it make sense to go with the latest fitness tracker? I got some time to spend with the device, and this is what you need to know.

The Huawei Band 10 price in India starts at Rs. 6,499 for the polymer case, while the aluminium alloy case is priced at Rs. 6,999. Interestingly, the brand is offering a special launch price of Rs. 3,499 and Rs. 4,199 for the polymer and aluminium options, respectively. Now that you have a clear indication of the prices, let's start with the design.

huawei band 10 2 Huawei Band 10

The Huawei Band 10 is available in several colour options alongside two different finishes for the case: polymer and aluminium.

 

The Huawei Band 10 is available in two build materials: polymer and aluminium alloy. I received the aluminium model for review, and it certainly feels sturdy and premium. The textured aluminium alloy case feels lightweight at just 15 grams, and it is 8.99mm thin. This ensures that you can easily wear it throughout the day without noticing too much. The Huawei Band 10 comes with a silicone strap that is quite comfortable when worn.

The device also has a variety of colour options. The Band 10 with aluminium case is available in Matte Black, White, Green, Blue, and Purple. The polymer case is available in Black and Pink colourways. I got the Matte Black colour option for the review. The design is minimal, and you get a side button on the right to turn on/off the display or open the menu.

huawei band 10 6 Huawei Band 10

The fitness tracker comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display.

 

Coming to the display, the Huawei Band 10 is equipped with a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that offers a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels along with 282ppi pixel density. The touchscreen looks smooth during initial testing, though it feels a little too small for my hand.

Regarding features, the Huawei Band 10 supports 100 workout modes, and it also uses AI-based algorithms to track activities like running, climbing, and more automatically. You also get sleep tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, stress management, SpO2 tracking, and more. The band also comes with a 5ATM water-resistant rating and a dedicated swimming feature that allows it to track swim stroke and lap detection accurately. That said, all these features have yet to be tested, and we will talk more about them in our upcoming review.

huawei band 10 5 Huawei Band 10

The smart band comes loaded up to 14 days of battery life.

 

Lastly, the Huawei Band 10 comes with a long battery life. The company claims that the device can last up to 14 days on a single charge. It also takes 45 minutes to charge fully. Moreover, a five-minute charge can provide up to two days of battery life.

To conclude, the Huawei Band 10 sure seems to be an interesting budget-centric fitness tracker that provides all the essential features that you look for in a smart wearable device. However, it would be interesting to see how well it performs in day-to-day life and how accurately it can track different things. So, stay tuned for an in-depth review of the Huawei Band 10.

