Tecno Pova 7 Series Design Teaser Shows Triple Rear Camera Setup; Could Launch Soon

Tecno has yet to confirm the Pova 7 moniker.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 13:42 IST
Tecno Pova 7 Series Design Teaser Shows Triple Rear Camera Setup; Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G (pictured) was unveiled at the MWC 2024

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 6 series has base, Pro and Neo options
  • The upcoming lineup may include similar variants
  • The Tecno Pova 7 series will feature a triangular rear camera unit
Tecno is expected to introduce new Pova series smartphones soon. The company has teased the launch of "next generation Pova series" handsets, which is expected to be the Tecno Pova 7 lineup. However, Tecno has yet to confirm the Pova 7 moniker. In the teaser, the brand has teased the design of at least one of the upcoming Pova 7 series models. The preceding Tecno Pova 6 series includes a vanilla, Pro and Neo variants. The purported Pova 7 lineup may feature similar options.

Tecno Pova 7 Series Design Teaser 

In a press release, Tecno shared the teaser of its "next generation Pova series," which is expected to be the Tecno Pova 7 series. In the images, the company shows a triangle-shaped camera module bordered with LED lights placed on the top left corner of the rear panel. Another closer image suggests that the phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit.tecno pova 7 series tecno tecno pova7

Notably, Tecno has not yet confirmed the "Pova 7" moniker or the variants that will likely feature in the upcoming series. The teaser has not hinted at any other features or design elements of the anticipated handsets either.

Tecno Pova 6 Series 

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G and Pova 6 Neo 5G were launched in India in March and September 2024, respectively. The Pro version started at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, whereas the Neo version started at Rs. 13,999 for its base 6GB + 128GB option at launch. 

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G carries a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and a 5,000mAh cell with 18W wired charging support.

Both Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G and Pova 6 Neo 5G handsets get 108-megapixel rear cameras. The Pro option has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, while the Neo variant gets an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

The base Tecno Pova 6 has a MediaTek G99 Ultimate chipset and a 6,000mAh battery.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G

Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Tecno Pova 7 Series, Tecno Pova 7, Tecno Pova 6 series, Tecno Pova 6, Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G, Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Tecno Pova 7 Series Design Teaser Shows Triple Rear Camera Setup; Could Launch Soon
