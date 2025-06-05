Tecno Pova Curve 5G is now available for purchase in India. The 5G smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC was announced in the country last week. It has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging support. The Tecno Pova Curve 5G has a 7.45mm-thick design and an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G Price in India

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G is currently up for sale in India through Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The base variant will be exclusively available through Flipkart, while the top-end version is confirmed to go on sale via offline channels as well. It is released in Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Neon Cyan shades.

Flipkart has listed the Tecno Pova Curve 5G with no-cost EMI offers and up to Rs. 13,850 exchange discount. It is offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Offline buyers can avail of no-cost EMI for up to 10 months.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G Specifications

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G has a starship-inspired design and sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen has Gorilla Glass 5 coating and is touted to deliver 1,300 nits peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It offers up to 16GB of virtual RAM.

For optics, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G carries an AI-backed dual camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the front. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handset features an IP64-rated build.

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G comes with the company's AI assistant, Ella. The device has AI-based features like AI Voiceprint Suppression and AI Call Assistant. It offers an Intelligent Signal Hub System for ensuring connectivity in low signal locations.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G houses a 5,500mAh battery alongside 45W charging support. It measures 7.45mm in thickness.

