Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Pova Curve 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Tecno Pova Curve 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Tecno Pova Curve 5G features a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2025 14:10 IST
Tecno Pova Curve 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova Curve 5G has 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova Curve 5G carries an AI-backed dual camera unit
  • The Tecno Pova Curve 5G comes with Ella AI assistant
  • It has an IP64-rated build
Advertisement

Tecno Pova Curve 5G is now available for purchase in India. The 5G smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC was announced in the country last week. It has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging support. The Tecno Pova Curve 5G has a 7.45mm-thick design and an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G Price in India

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G is currently up for sale in India through Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The base variant will be exclusively available through Flipkart, while the top-end version is confirmed to go on sale via offline channels as well. It is released in Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Neon Cyan shades.

Flipkart has listed the Tecno Pova Curve 5G with no-cost EMI offers and up to Rs. 13,850 exchange discount. It is offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Offline buyers can avail of no-cost EMI for up to 10 months.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G Specifications

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G has a starship-inspired design and sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen has Gorilla Glass 5 coating and is touted to deliver 1,300 nits peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It offers up to 16GB of virtual RAM.

For optics, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G carries an AI-backed dual camera unit comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the front. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handset features an IP64-rated build.

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G comes with the company's AI assistant, Ella. The device has AI-based features like AI Voiceprint Suppression and AI Call Assistant. It offers an Intelligent Signal Hub System for ensuring connectivity in low signal locations.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G houses a 5,500mAh battery alongside 45W charging support. It measures 7.45mm in thickness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Pova Curve 5G, Tecno Pova Curve 5G Price in India, Tecno Pova Curve 5G Specifications, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OpenAI Brings ChatGPT Record Mode on MacOS, Adds Tool to Connect to Gmail and Outlook

Related Stories

Tecno Pova Curve 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications and More
  2. OnePlus 13s Review
  3. Poco F7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  4. Xiaomi 16 Battery and Display Size Leaked Ahead of Debut in China
  5. Google Rolls Out Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 for Pixel With These Fixes
  6. OnePlus 13s Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: Know Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 13s Key Specifications, Features Revealed via Amazon Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Pova Curve 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  2. OpenAI Brings ChatGPT Record Mode on MacOS, Adds Tool to Connect to Gmail and Outlook
  3. Truecaller Crosses 3 Million Paying Subscribers Globally; 16 Percent Growth in iOS Users
  4. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 With Bug Fixes Rolling Out for Pixel Devices: All Details
  5. One of Them Days Now Available on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Our Fault OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Final Chapter of Culpables Online?
  7. Stolen Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About its Cast, Plot, and more
  8. IO Interactive Reveals James Bond Origin Story Game 007 First Light, Set for Release in 2026
  9. Xiaomi 16 Tipped to Arrive With 7,000mAh Battery, Display Size Leaked
  10. Bazooka OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »