Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ is confirmed to launch early in 2024. It will join the Tecno Spark 20 and Tecno Spark 20 Pro, which were unveiled earlier in December in select markets. The company also announced some key specifications of the top-of-the-line Pro+ model. It is said to share some similarities with the Pro variant and bring in a few upgraded features. Alongside announcing the debut timeline and listing some details of the upcoming smartphone, Tecno also revealed the design of the Spark 20 Pro+.

Tecno announced that the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ will be launched in January 2024. In a press release, the company confirmed that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, the same chipset that is packed into the Tecno Spark 20 Pro. It added that the upcoming handset will ship with Android 14-based HiOS skin on top.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ is also confirmed to feature a 120Hz curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness level of 1,000 nits. The smartphone will also sport a 108-megapixel primary sensor at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor for the front camera, which are similar to the cameras on the Tecno Spark 20 Pro.

Meanwhile, the announcement post for the launch of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ also includes a promotional image that reveals the design of the handset. The handset is seen in a green colour leather finish option. A slightly raised circular camera module is placed on the top left corner of the back panel that holds individual camera sensors. A vertical LED flash unit is placed beside the camera module that the company says has a Quadrant Star Array design.

At the front, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ features a double curved design that offers users a comfortable grip, according to the company. The display is seen with thin bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the screen for the front camera.

