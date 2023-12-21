WhosNext2023
Technology News

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Set to Launch in January 2024; Design, Key Specifications Confirmed

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 December 2023 13:43 IST
Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Set to Launch in January 2024; Design, Key Specifications Confirmed

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ is seen in a green colour option

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ will join the base Spark 20 and Spark 20 Pro models
  • The handset will feature a 108-megapixel main camera
  • The Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ will ship with Android 14-based HiOS
Advertisement

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ is confirmed to launch early in 2024. It will join the Tecno Spark 20 and Tecno Spark 20 Pro, which were unveiled earlier in December in select markets. The company also announced some key specifications of the top-of-the-line Pro+ model. It is said to share some similarities with the Pro variant and bring in a few upgraded features. Alongside announcing the debut timeline and listing some details of the upcoming smartphone, Tecno also revealed the design of the Spark 20 Pro+.

Tecno announced that the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ will be launched in January 2024. In a press release, the company confirmed that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, the same chipset that is packed into the Tecno Spark 20 Pro. It added that the upcoming handset will ship with Android 14-based HiOS skin on top. 

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ is also confirmed to feature a 120Hz curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness level of 1,000 nits. The smartphone will also sport a 108-megapixel primary sensor at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor for the front camera, which are similar to the cameras on the Tecno Spark 20 Pro.

Meanwhile, the announcement post for the launch of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ also includes a promotional image that reveals the design of the handset. The handset is seen in a green colour leather finish option. A slightly raised circular camera module is placed on the top left corner of the back panel that holds individual camera sensors. A vertical LED flash unit is placed beside the camera module that the company says has a Quadrant Star Array design.

At the front, the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ features a double curved design that offers users a comfortable grip, according to the company. The display is seen with thin bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the screen for the front camera.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Spark 20 Pro

Tecno Spark 20 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
Tecno Spark 20

Tecno Spark 20

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus, Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus launch, Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus price, Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus specifications, Tecno Spark 20 series, Tecno Spark 20 Pro, Tecno Spark 20, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Jumps Back Up Over $43,000, More Altcoins Saw Profits Than Losses
iPhone 16 Lineup Could All Feature an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Reportedly Suggests
Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Set to Launch in January 2024; Design, Key Specifications Confirmed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G Said to Be Best-Selling Phone in Rs. 30,000 Segment on Amazon
  2. Redmi Note 14 Series Said to Be in the Works, May Rival Realme 12 Lineup
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Launch Timeline, Design, SoC Details Tipped
  4. Apple's AirPods Pro 3 Earbuds Tipped to Get These New Features
  5. OnePlus 12 5G to Debut at 'Smooth Beyond Belief' Event in India on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Now Available in India at Discounted Price
  7. Nubia Z60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Default Camera Output May Be Same as iPhone 15
  9. Entire iPhone 16 Lineup May Get an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Suggests
  10. Apple Vision Pro to Reportedly Launch in February 2024; Production Ramped Up
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Storm 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Resident Evil 4 Remake Now Available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad and Mac at a 50 Percent Discount
  3. Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Set to Launch in January 2024; Design, Key Specifications Confirmed
  4. iPhone 16 Lineup Could All Feature an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Reportedly Suggests
  5. Apple Vision Pro Production Ramped Up in China as Firm Plans February Launch: Report
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Jumps Back Up Over $43,000, More Altcoins Saw Profits Than Losses
  7. X Restores Access After Thousands of Users Report App, Website Not Working [Updated]
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Scheduled January 4 Launch in the Country
  9. Oppo A59 5G Teased to Launch Soon in India; Price, Specifications Tipped
  10. Moto G 5G (2024) 360-Degree Video, Design Renders Leaked; Key Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »