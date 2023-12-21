WhosNext2023
Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Jumps Back Up Over $43,000, More Altcoins Saw Profits Than Losses

Over the last day, Bitcoin value has risen by $1,608 (roughly Rs. 1.33 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 December 2023 11:49 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Jumps Back Up Over $43,000, More Altcoins Saw Profits Than Losses

Photo Credit: Pexels DS Stories

The valuation of the crypto sector stands at $1.63 trillion

Highlights
  • Bitcoin Cash, Uniswap saw gains
  • Litecoin, USD Coin recorded losses
  • Stellar, Near Protocol registered profits
Advertisement

Bitcoin, along with most cryptocurrencies, saw profits on Thursday, November 21. Bitcoin managed to spike in value by 2.26 percent in the last 24 hours. With this, Bitcoin has managed to regain the price point of $43,672 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh). Over the last day, Bitcoin value has risen by $1,608 (roughly Rs. 1.33 lakh). As per market analysts, the next hurdle for BTC is at $44,500 (roughly Rs. 37 lakh) and surpassing this could propel the price towards the $48,000 (roughly Rs. 39.9 lakh) resistance level.

Ether rose in value marginally by a mere 0.07 percent on Thursday. At the time of writing, the price of ETH stands at $2,203 (roughly Rs. 1.83 lakh).

“Historically, December month proves to be a major price action month and it is yet to be seen whether BTC has already made a local top or the bull market has just started to heat up,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

Ripple, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Polygon, Chainlink, and Shiba Inu are among other cryptocurrency trading in profits on Thursday.

“One of the hottest investments of the season, Solana is also continuing its rally, with SOL (+11.9 percent) hitting the $80 (roughly Rs. 6,658) mark for the first time since May 2022 alongside being just touching distance away from being the 4th largest crypto after BTC, ETH, and USDT and beating BNB,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

Bitcoin Cash, Uniswap, and Stellar also managed to mint small gains.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 2.03 percent in the last 24 hours to stand on the valuation of $1.63 trillion (roughly Rs. 135,71,298 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, some altcoins that registered losses on Thursday include USD Coin, Litecoin, Cronos, Sushiswap, and Braintrust.

“VCs are predicted to re-commit to Web3 after a lacklustre year with focus on areas such as gaming. This might see a boost for gaming tokens in the coming months. The SEC's continued engagement with stakeholders such as BlackRock and Grayscale indicates their willingness to foresee this development come to fruition during the decided approval window,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

Market experts have also highlighted that crypto related stocks are performing rather well as the market exudes a ‘Strong Buy' sentiment. While there is a bullish sentiment based on the RSI of Bitcoin, its Bollinger Band indicates the potential of price volatility.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
X Restores Access After Thousands of Users Report App, Website Not Working [Updated]

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Jumps Back Up Over $43,000, More Altcoins Saw Profits Than Losses
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G Said to Be Best-Selling Phone in Rs. 30,000 Segment on Amazon
  2. Redmi Note 14 Series Said to Be in the Works, May Rival Realme 12 Lineup
  3. Apple's AirPods Pro 3 Earbuds Tipped to Get These New Features
  4. Poco M6 5G Leaked Teaser Suggests Phone May Launch in India At This Price
  5. OnePlus 12 5G to Debut at 'Smooth Beyond Belief' Event in India on This Date
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Launch Timeline, Design, SoC Details Tipped
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
  8. Nubia Z60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Details
  9. Itel Roar 75 Open-Ear Wireless Headset Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Has Just Leaked: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Production Ramped Up in China as Firm Plans February Launch: Report
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Jumps Back Up Over $43,000, More Altcoins Saw Profits Than Losses
  3. X Restores Access After Thousands of Users Report App, Website Not Working [Updated]
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Scheduled January 4 Launch in the Country
  5. Oppo A59 5G Teased to Launch Soon in India; Price, Specifications Tipped
  6. Moto G 5G (2024) 360-Degree Video, Design Renders Leaked; Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Teaser, Galaxy S24 Renders Surface Online
  8. Shiba Inu Holders to Get ‘.SHIB’ Domain that Would Function on Web2.0, Web3
  9. Microsoft Copilot Gets Suno Integration, Can Now Create Songs Based on Prompts
  10. Itel Roar 75 Open-Ear Wireless Headphones With 14.2mm Drivers, ENC Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »