Tecno Spark 20 series is expected to launch soon. The lineup is likely to include three models a Tecno Spark 20, Spark 20 Pro, and the Spark 20 Pro+. The purported Tecno Spark 20 4G and the Spark 20 Pro are likely to succeed the Tecno Spark 10 4G and Tecno Spark 10 Pro, respectively. Recently, design renders and live images of the base and pro models surfaced online. Several key specifications of the phones and the launch timeline of the phones have been leaked.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) shared leaked the design renders of the rumoured Tecno Spark 20 4G, which was also spotted on the Google Play Console database recently. The phone is seen in black, light blue, and white colour options. The back panel holds a rectangular camera module on the top left corner that includes two circular camera units and an LED flash unit.

The volume rockers and the power button are seen on the right edge of the Tecno Spark 20 4G in the images shared by the tipster. The front panel is seen with slim side and top bezels, a relatively thicker chin, and a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top to house the selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Google Console listing suggested that the Tecno Spark 20 4G could come with an octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The tipster has now added that the model will likely be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The phone is also said to get 8GB of RAM and arrive in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

The Tecno Spark 20 4G is likely to be equipped with a 50-megapixel AI-powered primary camera sensor, the tipster added. It is also expected to get a 32-megapixel sensor for its front camera. The tipster adds that the phone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support.

As per the tipster, the Tecno Spark 20 4G is likely to launch globally and in India in December this year. He added in a different post that the Tecno Spark 20 Pro and Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ are expected to be unveiled in January 2024. In the same post, he shared a live image of the base Spark 20 model, placed in its retail box. The phone is reportedly already making appearances in a few African markets.

The tipster also shared a hands-on image of the Tecno Spark 20 Pro in another post. The phone looks similar to the base variant but is seen with a bigger camera island. It is tipped to get a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The tipster adds that the phone is expected to carry a 32-megapixel front camera sensor, but the primary rear camera is tipped to use a 108-megapixel sensor.

