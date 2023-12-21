Moto G 5G (2024) could launch soon as a successor to the Moto G 5G (2023) that was unveiled in May this year. The company has not confirmed this new model but leaks are starting to do rounds of the rumour mill. A definite launch timeline of the Moto G 5G (2024) is not known either. However, design renders of the purported handset have now surfaced online. A report shared renders and a 360-degree video of the Moto G 5G (2024)'s expected design. It also suggests a few key specifications of the upcoming handset.

A MySmartPrice report citing tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) shared images and a 360-degree video that claim to show the design of the rumoured Moto G 5G (2024). The phone is seen with a similar design as its preceding model. It appears to have flat sides and slightly curved edges. The handset also seems to feature a flat display with slim bezels and a relatively thicker chin.

Moto G 5G (2024) leaked design render

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ OnLeaks

As per the report, the Moto G 5G (2024) will sport a 6.5-inch screen, similar to the Moto G 5G (2023). The phone is also said to share other display specifications with the older model. The 2023 model comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 269ppi.

The leaked images also suggest the design of the back panel of the Moto G 5G (2024). It is seen with a rectangular camera module, similar to the camera island featured on the Moto G 5G (2023). The purported handset, expected to launch next year, is seen with more rounded corners than the older model. The images and the video show the camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel with two separate vertically placed circular camera units and an oblong LED flash unit. The phone is seen to house the front camera sensor within a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Furthermore, the report adds that the Moto G 5G (2024) will measure 164.4mm x 74.9mm x 8.2mm in size. In comparison, the older model measures 163.94mm x 74.98mm x 8.39mm in size. The leaked images also show the volume rocker and the power button on the right edge of the handset, while the left edge is shown with the SIM tray. The top of the phone is also seen sporting a singular mic and the bottom edge is seen housing a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.

