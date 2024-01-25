Tecno Spark 20 series might launch in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker has shared a teaser of the standard Spark 20 model on its social media handles. The smartphone series, consisting of the Spark 20 and Spark 20 Pro, was launched in December 2023 in select markets and joined the Spark 20C, which was released in November last year. The teaser shows the phone in two colourways. The company is expected to announce other details related to the launch date, and specifications of the handset in the coming days.

The teaser claimed that the smartphone will feature a “Flagship Battery and Premium Design,” without divulging any key specifications. The Tecno Spark 20 was also teased in two colour options — these appear to be the Neon Gold and Gravity Black colourways that were launched globally, along with Cyber White and Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue) colour variants. The smartphone is tipped to make its debut in India in the first week of February.

Meanwhile, tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked some details of the Tecno Spark 20 in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Posting a picture of the smartphone in the Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue) colour option that was launched globally, he claimed that this colour option will have a leather finish. He also claims the phone will be sold with up to 256GB of storage. As per the leak, the Tecno Spark 20 price in India could start at Rs. 10,000.

Tecno Spark 20 specifications (expected)

The global variant of the Tecno Spark 20 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, it is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the handset sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, alongside an unspecified 0.8-megapixel auxiliary lens. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel camera. On connectivity, it features Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, and FM radio. The Tecno Spark 20 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.