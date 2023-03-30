Technology News
Vivo, iQoo Planning to Merge Core Business Operations to Increase Efficiency, Cut Costs: Report

iQoo is Vivo’s sub-brand, however, they have been working independently in planning, media strategy, and e-commerce.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 March 2023 14:59 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo smartphones runs the same software as Vivo's phones

Highlights
  • Vivo and iQoo share resources like R&D, supply chain
  • iQoo may no longer have independent stores and counters
  • It is not clear whether iQoo will retain a separate business unit

Vivo and iQoo are reportedly planning to merge core business operations to increase their efficiency and reduce costs. iQoo is a sub-brand of Vivo and the two companies have been sharing several resources such as R&D, supply chain, and media procurement. But they have operated independently in planning, media strategy, and e-commerce areas. But now Vivo is planning to integrate iQoo in these areas as well for cost-cutting. However, it is not clear whether iQoo will retain a separate business unit.

According to a report by 36 Krypton, Vivo is planning to merge iQoo's branding and online business teams with its existing teams in order to reduce costs and increase efficiency. The website has cited a source close to the company saying that Vivo's senior management is planning to merge iQoo's brand, media strategy, and other teams, which may eliminate iQoo's independent stores or counters. However, it is not clear yet whether the company will retain a separate business unit.

iQoo is a sub-brand of Vivo and the two have been sharing R&D, supply chain, and media procurement resources. However, their planning, media strategy, and e-commerce are independent of Vivo. But this reported merger will help the company to improve its competitive position in the market. Vivo and iQoo have not yet responded on the same, said the report.

Meanwhile, Vivo has also joined hands with Xiaomi and Oppo to bring a new solution for seamless data transfers between their smartphones. The new solution will allow users to share photos, and contacts as well as transfer third-party app data between Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo smartphones with ease.

The new development will also keep old chat records when switching phones. Currently, users can transfer data from Oppo and Vivo smartphones to a Xiaomi handset by using the Mi Switch. Notably, third-party application data transfer is supported on Xiaomi handsets running on MIUI 4.0.0 and above. 

 

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
