iQoo Z7 5G smartphone was recently launched in India with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and two storage variants. The newly launched mid-range smartphone has now prompted the price cut of its predecessor, the iQoo Z6 5G, which launched in India in March 2022. Equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset, the handset is available in three storage variants. Along with confirming the new price of the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone, the company also revealed certain additional discounts and bank offers.

iQoo Z6 5G price in India

Following the launch of the iQoo Z7 5G smartphone in India, its predecessor, the iQoo Z6 5G has received a Rs. 1,000 price cut across all models sold in India. The 4GB variant of the smartphone was priced at Rs. 15,499 and is now available at Rs. 14,499. The 6GB and 8GB variants are also currently available at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively, down from their launch prices of Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999.

iQoo also provides an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank card transactions during the purchase of the iQoo Z6 5G handset. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage and is offered in two colour options - Pacific Night and Norway Blue.

iQoo Z7 5G specifications, features

The dual-nano-SIM-supported iQoo Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixel) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The handset boots Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top out-of-the-box.

For optics, the iQoo Z6 5G has a triple rear camera unit that feature a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. A 2-megapixel macro shooter and another 2-megapixel bokeh camera are also included in the camera setup. However, the bokeh camera is only available on the 6GB and 8GB models and is not available on the base 4GB model. Meanwhile, a 16-megapixel Samsung 3P9 selfie camera is housed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

iQoo has included a 5,000mAh battery on the smartphone, that offers support for 18W fast charging. The phone includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS/ A-GPS connectivity and comes with a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The iQoo Z6 5G measures 164mm x 75.84mm x 8.25mm and weighs 187 grams.

