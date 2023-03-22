Technology News

iQoo Z6 5G Gets Price Cut in India After iQoo Z7 5G Launch: New Price and Offers

iQoo Z6 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 March 2023 11:44 IST
iQoo Z6 5G Gets Price Cut in India After iQoo Z7 5G Launch: New Price and Offers

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z6 5G is offered in Pacific Night and Norway Blue colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo Z6 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display
  • The triple rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • The iQoo Z6 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

iQoo Z7 5G smartphone was recently launched in India with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and two storage variants. The newly launched mid-range smartphone has now prompted the price cut of its predecessor, the iQoo Z6 5G, which launched in India in March 2022. Equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset, the handset is available in three storage variants. Along with confirming the new price of the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone, the company also revealed certain additional discounts and bank offers.

iQoo Z6 5G price in India

Following the launch of the iQoo Z7 5G smartphone in India, its predecessor, the iQoo Z6 5G has received a Rs. 1,000 price cut across all models sold in India. The 4GB variant of the smartphone was priced at Rs. 15,499 and is now available at Rs. 14,499. The 6GB and 8GB variants are also currently available at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively, down from their launch prices of Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999.

iQoo also provides an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank card transactions during the purchase of the iQoo Z6 5G handset. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage and is offered in two colour options - Pacific Night and Norway Blue.

iQoo Z7 5G specifications, features

The dual-nano-SIM-supported iQoo Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixel) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The handset boots Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top out-of-the-box.

For optics, the iQoo Z6 5G has a triple rear camera unit that feature a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. A 2-megapixel macro shooter and another 2-megapixel bokeh camera are also included in the camera setup. However, the bokeh camera is only available on the 6GB and 8GB models and is not available on the base 4GB model. Meanwhile, a 16-megapixel Samsung 3P9 selfie camera is housed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

iQoo has included a 5,000mAh battery on the smartphone, that offers support for 18W fast charging. The phone includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS/ A-GPS connectivity and comes with a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The iQoo Z6 5G measures 164mm x 75.84mm x 8.25mm and weighs 187 grams.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z7 5G

iQOO Z7 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.38-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Z6 5G, iQoo Z6 5G price cut, iQoo Z6 5G price in India, iQoo Z7 5G, iQoo Z7 5G price in India, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Releases AI Chatbot Bard to Public, Seeks User Feedback to Catch Up to Microsoft, ChatGPT

Related Stories

iQoo Z6 5G Gets Price Cut in India After iQoo Z7 5G Launch: New Price and Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Launch Date, Design Revealed Ahead of Debut
  3. Moto G13 May Launch in India Soon at This Price
  4. Huawei Mate X3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of March 23 Launch
  5. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  6. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  7. Panasonic Lumix S5 II First Impressions
  8. Microsoft Could Soon Tie an Ethereum Wallet to its Edge Browser: Report
  9. Amazon to Lay Off 9,000 Employees in Another Round of Job Cuts
  10. Google Releases AI Chatbot Bard: Here's How It's Different From ChatGPT
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in New Colour Variant: Details
  2. Magic Eden Bitcoin Marketplace for Ordinal NFTs Rolled Out: All You Need to Know
  3. Huawei Mate X3 Specifications Leaked, Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  4. Moto G13 to Launch in India in March, Price Leaked Ahead of Debut: Report
  5. Intel's Graphics Chief Raja Koduri to Depart at End of March, Will Start New Software Company to Rival Nvidia
  6. Dwayne Johnson Nixed Shazam! Fury of the Gods Post-Credits Scene, Lead Zachary Levi Confirms
  7. Microsoft Rolls Out 'Bing Image Creator' Based on OpenAI's DALL-E for Bing and Edge Browser
  8. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leaks Online; 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras, More Tipped
  9. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Sale Tipped to Begin On March 28, Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. ChatGPT With Voice Input Comes to Wear OS Smartwatches via Free 'WatchGPT' App: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.