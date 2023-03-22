iQoo Z7 5G was launched in India on Tuesday, as the company's first handset developed exclusively for the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone maker's new handset went on sale for the first time today in India. Meanwhile, another device is being tipped to join the lineup, believed to be the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. The purported smartphone smartphone has been spotted in on a benchmarking website, and could reportedly debut in global or Indian markets as a rebranded version of an iQoo phone that was launched in China.

Spotted by 91Mobiles, an iQoo "vivo I2212" handset, which is believed to be the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G smartphone, recently surfaced on the Geekbench database. A few more listings have appeared on the website since the first one was posted on March 20.

The listing shows the iQoo handset scores 873 points in its single-core test and 2,928 points in its multi-core test. The listing suggests that the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G smartphone be equipped with a Snapdragon 782G 5G SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. The device may also be made available in other RAM configurations as well, as per the report. The handset is shown to have similar scores in the other listings.

The Geekbench entry for the purported iQoo Z7 Pro 5G also reveals that the upcoming handset will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The report adds that the iQoo Z7 5G for global or Indian markets could be a rebranded iQoo Z7 5G that was launched in China recently. To recall, the Chinese model features a 6.64-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset came equipped with a Snapdragon 782G SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB UFS2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G smartphone is expected to feature a 16-megapixel front camera, and a dual camera rear setup led by a 64-megapixel shooter, followed by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.