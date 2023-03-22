Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Global Variant With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 12GB RAM Surfaces On Geekbench: Report

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Global Variant With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 12GB RAM Surfaces On Geekbench: Report

iQoo Z7 5G is claimed to offer "segment-leading performance" in the sub-Rs.20,000 category of smartphones.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 March 2023 16:20 IST
iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Global Variant With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 12GB RAM Surfaces On Geekbench: Report

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z7 5G (pictured) features a 6.64-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display

Highlights
  • iQoo Z7 Pro 5G reportedly scored 2,928 points in its multi-core test
  • iQoo Z7 5G launched in China featuring Snapdragon 782G SoC
  • iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 16-megapixel front camera

iQoo Z7 5G was launched in India on Tuesday, as the company's first handset developed exclusively for the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone maker's new handset went on sale for the first time today in India. Meanwhile, another device is being tipped to join the lineup, believed to be the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. The purported smartphone smartphone has been spotted in on a benchmarking website, and could reportedly debut in global or Indian markets as a rebranded version of an iQoo phone that was launched in China.

Spotted by 91Mobiles, an iQoo "vivo I2212" handset, which is believed to be the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G smartphone, recently surfaced on the Geekbench database. A few more listings have appeared on the website since the first one was posted on March 20.

The listing shows the iQoo handset scores 873 points in its single-core test and 2,928 points in its multi-core test. The listing suggests that the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G smartphone be equipped with a Snapdragon 782G 5G SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. The device may also be made available in other RAM configurations as well, as per the report. The handset is shown to have similar scores in the other listings.

The Geekbench entry for the purported iQoo Z7 Pro 5G also reveals that the upcoming handset will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The report adds that the iQoo Z7 5G for global or Indian markets could be a rebranded iQoo Z7 5G that was launched in China recently. To recall, the Chinese model features a 6.64-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset came equipped with a Snapdragon 782G SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB UFS2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G smartphone is expected to feature a 16-megapixel front camera, and a dual camera rear setup led by a 64-megapixel shooter, followed by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, iQOO Z7 5G, India
Google Chrome Now Shows Shortcuts to Previous Search Queries on the New Tab Page: Details

Related Stories

iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Global Variant With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 12GB RAM Surfaces On Geekbench: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. AIS for Taxpayer Mobile App Launched by Income Tax Department
  3. Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update Is Now Rolling Out on These Redmi Phones
  4. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  5. You Can Use ChatGPT on Your Wear OS Smartwatch With This Free App
  6. Apple May Soon Launch MacBook With OLED Display
  7. iQoo Z6 5G Gets Price Cut in India: Check New Price
  8. Redmi Note 12 to Launch in India on This Day
  9. Nothing Ear 2 Earphones with ANC, LHDC 5.0 Debut in India at This Price
  10. Google Releases AI Chatbot Bard: Here's How It's Different From ChatGPT
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 With ANC, Improved Battery Life, LHDC 5.0 Support Launched in India: All Details
  2. AIS for Taxpayer Mobile App Launched by Income Tax Department to Share TDS, Transaction Information
  3. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, April 3 Launch Tipped: Report
  4. Adobe Firefly Family Of Creative AI Generators Announced: All You Need To Know
  5. Apple Watch's Newly Patented NFC Integration for Bands Could Instantly Match Colour Schemes, Open Apps: Report
  6. Apple To Launch MacBook With OLED Display in 2024: Report
  7. Microsoft Activision Takeover Deal: Firm's EU Remedies Target Only Cloud Streaming Rivals, Sources Say
  8. ChatGPT, Other AI Models Said to Have Complicated EU’s Efforts to Form Landmark Rule
  9. Adobe Adds AI Features to Photoshop and Illustrator, Nvidia Unveils 'Picasso' AI Image Generation Service
  10. Instagram Rolling Out Reminder Ads, Testing Ads in Search Results: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.