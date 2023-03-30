Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

Formula 1 is back for the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the 2023 Formula 1 season, set to take place from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2. After dominant shows by Red Bull Racing in the first two rounds, competitors such as Aston Martin, Mercedes, and Ferrari will be hoping to narrow the gap with the championship leading team and its two drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who currently sit at first and second in the drivers' championship standings, respectively.

The Australian Grand Prix 2023 weekend will also see the F2 and F3 championships in action, with all sessions taking place at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia. Indian racing drivers Jehan Daruvala and Kush Maini will be hoping to improve on their positions in the F2 championship, with Daruvala securing a double podium at the previous round in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to climb to fifth in the standings.

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch in India

Fans of motorsport and F1 in India have only one official way to watch the Australian Grand Prix 2023 and the other feeder series races — the F1 TV app with the Pro subscription. All race sessions across the race weekend for F1, F2, and F3 can be watched live on the app, provided you have an active subscription.

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice 1: Friday March 31, 7:00am (IST)

Practice 2: Friday March 31, 10:30am (IST)

Practice 3: Saturday April 1, 7:00am (IST)

Qualifying: Saturday April 1, 10:30am (IST)

Race: Sunday April 2, 10:30am (IST)

Formula 2 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday March 31, 4:30am (IST)

Qualifying: Friday March 31, 12:00pm (IST)

Sprint Race: Saturday April 1, 8:50am (IST)

Feature Race: Sunday April 2, 7:05am (IST)

Formula 3 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday March 31, 3:20am (IST)

Qualifying: Friday March 31, 8:30am (IST)

Sprint Race: Saturday April 1, 5:15am (IST)

Feature Race: Sunday April 2, 4.35am (IST)

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: What to expect

Defending World Champion Max Verstappen leads the drivers' standings narrowly ahead of the third round of the 2023 F1 season, with just a one-point difference separating him and teammate Sergio Perez in second place. Both drivers have a win each in the opening two rounds of the season, but Verstappen is ahead thanks to the extra point secured for recording the fastest lap at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while Perez picked up the victory.

Fernando Alonso is in third place and is the closest rival to challenge Red Bull Racing's early dominance in the 2023 season. Aston Martin, Mercedes, and Ferrari will all hope to secure better results in Australia, to keep Red Bull Racing and its drivers from running away with the championships too early.

Although the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia is categorised as a street circuit, the track design combines elements of both purpose-built racetracks and street circuits. Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen are the favourites going into the race, but fans will hope to see some action, particularly from Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso.

