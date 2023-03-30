Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

Viewers in India can watch the Australian Grand Prix on the F1 TV app with the Pro subscription.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 March 2023 14:51 IST
Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

Photo Credit: Netflix

Red Bull Racing goes into the Australian GP 2023 leading the championship

Highlights
  • The Australian Grand Prix is the third round of the 2023 F1 season
  • F2 and F3 races will also take place over the weekend, alongside F1
  • The main race starts at 10:30am (IST) on Sunday, April 2

Formula 1 is back for the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the 2023 Formula 1 season, set to take place from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2. After dominant shows by Red Bull Racing in the first two rounds, competitors such as Aston Martin, Mercedes, and Ferrari will be hoping to narrow the gap with the championship leading team and its two drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who currently sit at first and second in the drivers' championship standings, respectively.

The Australian Grand Prix 2023 weekend will also see the F2 and F3 championships in action, with all sessions taking place at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia. Indian racing drivers Jehan Daruvala and Kush Maini will be hoping to improve on their positions in the F2 championship, with Daruvala securing a double podium at the previous round in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to climb to fifth in the standings.

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch in India

Fans of motorsport and F1 in India have only one official way to watch the Australian Grand Prix 2023 and the other feeder series races — the F1 TV app with the Pro subscription. All race sessions across the race weekend for F1, F2, and F3 can be watched live on the app, provided you have an active subscription.

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice 1: Friday March 31, 7:00am (IST)

Practice 2: Friday March 31, 10:30am (IST)

Practice 3: Saturday April 1, 7:00am (IST)

Qualifying: Saturday April 1, 10:30am (IST)

Race: Sunday April 2, 10:30am (IST)

Formula 2 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday March 31, 4:30am (IST)

Qualifying: Friday March 31, 12:00pm (IST)

Sprint Race: Saturday April 1, 8:50am (IST)

Feature Race: Sunday April 2, 7:05am (IST)

Formula 3 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday March 31, 3:20am (IST)

Qualifying: Friday March 31, 8:30am (IST)

Sprint Race: Saturday April 1, 5:15am (IST)

Feature Race: Sunday April 2, 4.35am (IST)

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: What to expect

Defending World Champion Max Verstappen leads the drivers' standings narrowly ahead of the third round of the 2023 F1 season, with just a one-point difference separating him and teammate Sergio Perez in second place. Both drivers have a win each in the opening two rounds of the season, but Verstappen is ahead thanks to the extra point secured for recording the fastest lap at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while Perez picked up the victory.

Fernando Alonso is in third place and is the closest rival to challenge Red Bull Racing's early dominance in the 2023 season. Aston Martin, Mercedes, and Ferrari will all hope to secure better results in Australia, to keep Red Bull Racing and its drivers from running away with the championships too early.

Although the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia is categorised as a street circuit, the track design combines elements of both purpose-built racetracks and street circuits. Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen are the favourites going into the race, but fans will hope to see some action, particularly from Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: F1, Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix, 2023, F2, F3, Motor Racing, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Australia
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
Realme Narzo N55 Tipped to Launch in India on April 12: Details

Related Stories

Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool: Here’s What It Can Do
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  4. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023: Best Offers on Home Appliances
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  6. Vivo, iQoo Planning Merger to Increase Efficiency, Cut Costs: Report
  7. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Renders Leaked Ahead of Debut
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: The Compact Flagship to Beat
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo, iQoo Planning to Merge Core Business Operations to Increase Efficiency, Cut Costs: Report
  3. Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  4. Realme Narzo N55 Tipped to Launch in India on April 12: Details
  5. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Renders Leaked, Tipped to Come in Two Colourways: Report
  6. Google Accuses Microsoft of Anti-Competitive Cloud Practices, Raises Concern With EU Antitrust Regulators
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Key Specifications Tipped, Ultra Model May Get 144Hz Refresh Rate Display
  8. Twitter Blocks Pakistan Government's Official Account in India in Response to Legal Demand
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Feature 108-Megapixel Main Rear Camera: All Details
  10. Microsoft Brings Advertisements to AI-powered Bing Chat Search Engine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.