Vivo appears to be gearing up to reintroduce its S series smartphones in India after a gap of several years. The lineup will reportedly return with the launch of a new Vivo S2 model, which could succeed the Vivo S1 that was launched in 2019. It is said to come with a higher price tag than the existing Vivo S1. The specifications of the purported Vivo S2 are still unknown, but it is expected to feature a slim and lightweight design. It could offer camera-centric features.

Vivo S2 Could Be a Rebranded Version of a Vivo V-Series Model

91Mobiles, citing industry sources, reports that the Vivo S2 will launch in India in July. The handset is said to fall in the premium segment with possible prices ranging from Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 50,000. It will reportedly be a photography-focused handset with a slim and lightweight build.

The launch of Vivo S2 will mark the return of the Vivo S series in India, which last debuted in India with the Vivo S1 back in 2019. It is likely to offer premium design and is speculated to be a rebrand of a V-series phone available in the market.

The Vivo S2 was recently spotted on the GSMA database with the model number V2576. It is expected to rival handsets like the OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R in the rumoured price segment.

As mentioned, the Vivo S1 was launched in 2019 with a price tag of Rs. 17,990. It features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The display has a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

For selfies, the Vivo S1 has a 32-megapixel camera sensor. It was launched with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. It carries a 4,500mAh battery.

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