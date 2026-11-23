The Vivo S70 series will be launched in China next month, the company has confirmed. The lineup has been in the rumour mill for quite some time, and it is expected to comprise the Vivo S70 and S70 Pro, which will arrive as the successors to the Vivo S60 series. Pre-orders for the Vivo S70 series have already begun in China, in anticipation of their debut. Separately, a tipster claims that the Vivo S70 series will have a dedicated photography accessory.

Vivo S70 Series China Launch Timeline

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo S70 series will launch in China in December. The dedicated microsite on the company's Chinese website has also started accepting pre-orders for the upcoming smartphones. An exact launch date for the upcoming lineup, however, remains under wraps.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the Vivo S70 series will include two models: the standard Vivo S70 and a higher-end S70 flagship edition. Both smartphones are said to support a new professional portrait accessory developed specifically for the S series.

The tipster said the accessory is a professional flash portrait kit, rather than the teleconverter that had been speculated about earlier. It is reportedly designed to offer more advanced portrait photography capabilities, particularly in low-light conditions. The accessory is said to improve lighting and ambience in portraits.

The tipster claims it will support both Live and static portrait photography.

DCS also suggested that the Live Photo features on the upcoming phones will offer several capabilities that are not currently available on competing devices. The tipster particularly highlighted low-light Live portrait photography, claiming that the S70 series could offer a distinctive experience in this area.

The tipster further claimed that both S70 models will share the professional portrait accessory, while the higher-end S70 flagship edition will feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

As for the other expected specifications, the standard Vivo S70 is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and feature a triple rear camera setup. According to an earlier report, the handset could include a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is also expected to feature a 50-megapixel front camera.

The higher-end Vivo S70 flagship edition has also surfaced in leaks. According to a report, the purported handset could feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display, a metal frame, and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It is tipped to use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and pack a battery larger than 7,000mAh with 90W wired fast charging support.