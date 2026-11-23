Samsung's Galaxy S26 smartphones did not seem to be widely affected by rising memory costs at their launch back in February 2026. The Galaxy S26 series was announced with prices starting at Rs. 87,999, a smaller bump over the Galaxy S25's Rs. 80,999 launch price. But rising memory prices did affect Galaxy smartphone prices, with Samsung caving in and raising the base price of the Galaxy S26 to Rs. 1,02,999 in September 2026. The price adjustment affected all Galaxy S series smartphones with a minimum increase of Rs. 15,000, while some models increased by Rs. 25,000. Now, there's a report which points out that Samsung's Galaxy S27 series, set to debut sometime early next year, will bring about even higher prices, due to rising component costs.

Samsung's Galaxy S27 Series Could Be Priced a Lot Higher Than S26 Series

According to a report by Ceo Score Daily, Samsung is going to increase prices of its Galaxy S27 series in the coming year. This is mainly due to rising mobile memory costs, which, according to the report, increased by a staggering 263 percent between January and September this year. Memory aside, the price of other components has also gone up, but not by such noticeable margins. The source reports that the price of application processors or chipsets also rose, but by 8 percent.

Samsung Electronics reportedly purchased mobile memory externally with costs amounting to 7.6993 trillion won (roughly Rs. 53,000 crore), and it only accounted for 12.3 percent of the total raw material.

Unlike most smartphone companies selling Android smartphones, Samsung is also working on building its own AI assistant, Bixby. According to the report, the rising prices of key components affect Samsung in more ways, as it not only has to deal with surging mobile memory prices, but also focus on server memory to meet the demands of its AI infrastructure.

With all the added pressure of rising component costs, Samsung will reportedly focus on better profitability by focusing on expanding its premium smartphone lineup. This adds to the speculation around the addition of a Pro model this year, which is basically a compact Galaxy Ultra device, minus the S-pen stylus.

Apart from raising prices of its smartphones, there is also talk about the adoption of in-house technologies. The report points out that Samsung is going to expand the adoption of its mobile application processor not just for the basic Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus, but also for the new Galaxy S27 Pro model, leaving just the Galaxy S27 Ultra with a Qualcomm chipset.