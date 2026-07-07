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Vivo T5 Lite 5G India Debut Teased; Battery and Charging Details Confirmed

Vivo T5 Lite will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 July 2026 14:22 IST
Vivo T5 Lite 5G India Debut Teased; Battery and Charging Details Confirmed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T5 Lite will pack a 6,500mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Vivo T5 Lite 5G will support 44W FlashCharge
  • Flipkart will sell the Vivo T5 Lite 5G in India
  • Vivo has yet to announce the launch date
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Vivo has started teasing the launch of the Vivo T5 Lite 5G in India, confirming that the handset will arrive soon. The company has also revealed key battery and charging details ahead of the launch. A dedicated Flipkart microsite for the smartphone is now live, confirming its online availability in the country. While Vivo has not announced the launch date or detailed specifications, earlier leaks have suggested the chipset that could power the upcoming handset, with more official information expected soon.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Flipkart Microsite Goes Live Ahead of India Launch

The smartphone maker announced the upcoming launch through an X post and simultaneously activated a dedicated Flipkart microsite for the Vivo T5 Lite 5G. The teaser confirms that the smartphone will be sold through Flipkart after its debut in India.

The promotional material reveals that the Vivo T5 Lite 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery and support 44W FlashCharge technology. The teaser video also offers a glimpse of the handset's design. It appears with a flat rear panel housing two camera sensors, while the power button and volume rocker are positioned on one side of the frame.

The Flipkart microsite also indicates that the Vivo T5 Lite will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Vivo T5 Lite 5G could be powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. Another report claimed that the handset may feature a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode.

The Vivo T5 Lite is also tipped to be available in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB configurations. Other expected features include a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, an IP65 rating, and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. The smartphone is also said to launch in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colour options. Vivo has not confirmed these details.

Vivo has yet to announce the launch date, pricing or full specifications of the T5 Lite 5G. With the teaser campaign now underway and the Flipkart microsite live, more official details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

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Further reading: Vivo T5 Lite, Vivo T5 Lite India launch, Vivo T5 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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