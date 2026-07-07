Apple released the first beta version of the new iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, and macOS Golden, among other 27 series OS versions for its devices during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. On Monday, the Cupertino-based tech giant began rolling out the third beta version, which enables features that were showcased during the keynote presentation of the event. The iOS 27 beta 3 update reportedly introduces new customisations for Siri Voice. It allows users to adjust the speed of Siri's response and tweak how the voice assistant responds to user queries. On the other hand, the new watchOS 27 beta 3 update reportedly brings the standalone Siri AI app to select Apple smartwatches.

Adjusting Siri's Tone With iOS 27 Beta 3

The iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 beta 3 updates started rolling out to eligible, enrolled devices on Monday. The latest beta version of iOS 27 adds “Pace” and “Expressivity” customisations (via Liam (@LiamFromOrlando)) for Siri's voice. The feature lets users tweak how the voice assistant responds. The customisations might also affect how the assistant responds within Maps and Safari.

According to a TechCrunch report, these Siri Voice customisations were earlier labelled as “Coming Soon”. As the names suggest, the “Pace” slider controls the speed at which Siri narrates answers, while the “Expressivity” slider lets users tweak the tone of the answers. It is said to be similar to OpenAI's voice customisations for ChatGPT.

The new Siri Voice options might appear within the Siri AI app, where users can also switch between different accents and choose whether they want the voice assistant to respond in a female's or a male's voice. It is worth noting that these changes are not reflected in the release notes Apple published on its website.

Meanwhile, a 9to5Mac report highlights that the iOS 27 beta 3 update also updates the icon of the Reminders app. It reportedly also updates the indexing text within the Settings app to say “Optimizing Search and Siri”. Moreover, now the Camera app might require the user to switch to the revamped Siri to use Siri Mode in Camera. Similarly, the watchOS 27 update reportedly introduces the standalone Siri app and Siri AI support to compatible Apple Watch models.

As per the release notes, the AudioAccessoryKit now lets third-party OEMs display headphone information to the system, bringing support for “fixed” spatial audio. Apple has also been able to identify a few issues present in previous beta versions, while also providing workarounds for them. The company said that it has identified an issue where Siri responds notably slower than expected in CarPlay “under high device temperatures and poor network conditions”.