Samsung appears to be preparing to release Galaxy A08, Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, the handsets appear to have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The trio is likely to arrive as affordable offerings and appears to share similar hardware features. They are likely to succeed last year's Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07 and Galaxy M07 models. These existing models are equipped with MediaTek Helio G99 chipsets and 5,000mAh batteries.

Three New Galaxy Phones Arrive on BIS Database

Spotted by SammyGuru, the Galaxy A08, Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 have now appeared on the BIS database. The Galaxy A08 is reportedly listed with model number SM-A085F/DS, while the Galaxy F08 is listed as SM-E085F/DS. The Galaxy M08 appeared bearing model number SM-M085F/DS. The DS suffix in the model numbers indicates dual SIM support in the phones.

The BIS listing was published on Monday, July 6, and the entry shows that they are nearing their official debut in the Indian market. However, it does not include any specifications of the phones.

If past releases are any indication, we can expect the Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 to launch as rebranded versions of the Galaxy A08, designed for specific markets. All three smartphones are likely to belong to the budget segment.

The Galaxy A08, Galaxy F08, and Galaxy M08 are likely to succeed last year's Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07, respectively. The trio were launched in India in October 2025 with a 6.7-inch HD+ screen, an IP54-rated build for dust and water ingress and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07 run on Android 15-based One UI 7 and are confirmed to receive six major OS upgrades and six years of security updates. They have a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel main camera and has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The trio carries a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.