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Samsung Galaxy A08, Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 Visit BIS Database, India Debut Could Be on the Cards

Samsung Galaxy A08 has been listed on the BIS website with model number SM-A085F/DS.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 July 2026 12:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy A08, Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 Visit BIS Database, India Debut Could Be on the Cards

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A07 has 6.7-inch HD+ 90Hz refresh rate display

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Highlights
  • Samsung appears to be preparing to release new Galaxy smartphones
  • Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, Galaxy M07 launched in India in October 2025
  • Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, Galaxy M07 run on Android 15-based One UI 7
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Samsung appears to be preparing to release Galaxy A08, Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, the handsets appear to have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The trio is likely to arrive as affordable offerings and appears to share similar hardware features. They are likely to succeed last year's Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07 and Galaxy M07 models. These existing models are equipped with MediaTek Helio G99 chipsets and 5,000mAh batteries.

Three New Galaxy Phones Arrive on BIS Database

Spotted by SammyGuru, the Galaxy A08, Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 have now appeared on the BIS database. The Galaxy A08 is reportedly listed with model number SM-A085F/DS, while the Galaxy F08 is listed as SM-E085F/DS. The Galaxy M08 appeared bearing model number SM-M085F/DS. The DS suffix in the model numbers indicates dual SIM support in the phones.

The BIS listing was published on Monday, July 6, and the entry shows that they are nearing their official debut in the Indian market. However, it does not include any specifications of the phones.

If past releases are any indication, we can expect the Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 to launch as rebranded versions of the Galaxy A08, designed for specific markets. All three smartphones are likely to belong to the budget segment.

The Galaxy A08, Galaxy F08, and Galaxy M08 are likely to succeed last year's Galaxy A07Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07, respectively. The trio were launched in India in October 2025 with a 6.7-inch HD+ screen, an IP54-rated build for dust and water ingress and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The Galaxy A07, Galaxy F07, and Galaxy M07 run on Android 15-based One UI 7 and are confirmed to receive six major OS upgrades and six years of security updates. They have a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel main camera and has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The trio carries a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F07

Samsung Galaxy F07

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A08, Samsung Galaxy M08, Samsung Galaxy F08, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Samsung Galaxy A08, Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 Visit BIS Database, India Debut Could Be on the Cards
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