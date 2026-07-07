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Nintendo Switch 2, Joy-Cons to Get User-Replaceable Batteries in Europe Ahead of New EU Rules

Nintendo says there will be no functional differences between the current and refreshed models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 July 2026 12:13 IST
Nintendo Switch 2, Joy-Cons to Get User-Replaceable Batteries in Europe Ahead of New EU Rules

Photo Credit: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 was fully unveiled on April 2, 2025

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Highlights
  • New Switch 2 consoles will feature user-swappable batteries
  • The hardware rollout begins this summer across the EU
  • Nintendo will sell battery replacement kits online
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Nintendo on Monday announced that it will begin rolling out revised versions of the Nintendo Switch 2 console and several accessories in Europe with user-replaceable batteries. The Japanese video game company will introduce its updated hardware in phases, beginning this summer. The move comes ahead of the new battery regulations issued by the European Union (EU), which are set to take effect in February 2027. Despite minor changes in battery capacities, Nintendo says there will be no functional differences between the current and refreshed models.

User-Replaceable Batteries for Nintendo Switch 2

According to an official blog post, Nintendo will begin replacing selected products sold in Europe with revised versions that feature user-replaceable batteries, in compliance with the EU Batteries Regulation 2023/1542. The rollout will start with selected Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers this summer. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch 2 console is expected to receive its updated version in autumn 2026. The Joy-Con 2 controllers as well as the Switch 2 Pro Controller will be replaced during the winter.

The revised version of the Switch 2 will feature a reduced 5,172mAh battery compared to the 5,200mAh cell on the existing unit. At 411g, the updated console is expected to weigh slightly more than the current 401g Switch 2. While the refreshed Joy-Cons will retain their current battery capacity, the weight will be increased by 2g each due to the replaceable battery design.

A more noticeable drop in battery size is expected on the Switch 2 Pro Controller, dropping from 1,070mAh to 897mAh.

In addition to the Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2 hardware, the company has announced it will update its retro controllers, including those for the Nintendo 64 and GameCube, beginning early 2027. The Nintendo 64 Controller for Nintendo Switch will become marginally heavier without any battery capacity changes, while the GameCube Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to receive a slightly larger 525mAh battery, up from 500mAh.

Interestingly, the video game company did not announce any plans to introduce a revised version of the original Nintendo Switch in Europe. Instead, sales of the ageing console will be gradually phased out in the region once the refreshed Switch 2 console becomes widely available.

To accelerate the transition, Nintendo will introduce battery replacement kits for all revised products through the Nintendo Store in Europe. The availability, however, is expected to vary by country.

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Further reading: Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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