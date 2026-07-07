Samsung may introduce its first clip-on wireless earbuds under the Galaxy Buds On name, according to a recent leak. Earlier reports had suggested that the product would be called the Galaxy Buds Able, but fresh information indicates that Samsung may have chosen a different commercial name. The earbuds are expected to introduce a new design to the Galaxy Buds lineup with an open-ear form factor. Previous leaks have also pointed to a new model number, while details about their launch timeline remain uncertain.

Samsung Galaxy Buds On: What We Know So Far

A post from X user @evowizz claims that Samsung has settled on Galaxy Buds On as the retail name for its upcoming clip-on earbuds. The new name differs from the Galaxy Buds Able branding that has appeared in earlier reports and internal references.

Earlier reports associated the upcoming earbuds with the SM-U600 model number. The numbering differs from the SM-R series used for earlier Galaxy Buds models, suggesting that Samsung may position the new product differently within its audio portfolio.

References to Galaxy Able have previously been discovered in the Galaxy Wearable app. Earlier reports suggested that Galaxy Buds Able was a placeholder name after references to the device surfaced in April. More recently, additional Galaxy Able references were spotted in version 2.2.70.26060861 of the Galaxy Wearable app.

The existence of the Galaxy Able earbuds has also been confirmed through the Bureau of Indian Standards certification database. The listing identified the battery model number as EB-BU600AAY.

Previously leaked images indicated that Samsung's new earbuds could feature an outer-ear clip design comparable to Sony's LinkBuds Clip. Instead of fitting inside the ear canal, they are expected to attach to the outer ear as open-ear earbuds. Separate reports have also suggested that the earbuds could use bone conduction technology for audio playback.

Samsung has not announced a launch date for the new earbuds. Current reports indicate that they are unlikely to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 22, 2026. Instead, they could be introduced later this year alongside the Galaxy S26 FE.