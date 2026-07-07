Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung's Upcoming Clip On Earbuds Could Debut as the Galaxy Buds On, Tipster Claims

Samsung's Upcoming Clip-On Earbuds Could Debut as the Galaxy Buds On, Tipster Claims

References to Galaxy Able have recently surfaced in the Galaxy Wearable app and BIS certification.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 July 2026 12:57 IST
Samsung's Upcoming Clip-On Earbuds Could Debut as the Galaxy Buds On, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (pictured) debuted in India in February alongside the Buds 4

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung may use the SM-U600 model number
  • Galaxy Buds On could feature an open-ear design
  • The earbuds may use bone conduction technology
Advertisement

Samsung may introduce its first clip-on wireless earbuds under the Galaxy Buds On name, according to a recent leak. Earlier reports had suggested that the product would be called the Galaxy Buds Able, but fresh information indicates that Samsung may have chosen a different commercial name. The earbuds are expected to introduce a new design to the Galaxy Buds lineup with an open-ear form factor. Previous leaks have also pointed to a new model number, while details about their launch timeline remain uncertain.

Samsung Galaxy Buds On: What We Know So Far

post from X user @evowizz claims that Samsung has settled on Galaxy Buds On as the retail name for its upcoming clip-on earbuds. The new name differs from the Galaxy Buds Able branding that has appeared in earlier reports and internal references.

Earlier reports associated the upcoming earbuds with the SM-U600 model number. The numbering differs from the SM-R series used for earlier Galaxy Buds models, suggesting that Samsung may position the new product differently within its audio portfolio.

References to Galaxy Able have previously been discovered in the Galaxy Wearable app. Earlier reports suggested that Galaxy Buds Able was a placeholder name after references to the device surfaced in April. More recently, additional Galaxy Able references were spotted in version 2.2.70.26060861 of the Galaxy Wearable app.

The existence of the Galaxy Able earbuds has also been confirmed through the Bureau of Indian Standards certification database. The listing identified the battery model number as EB-BU600AAY.

Previously leaked images indicated that Samsung's new earbuds could feature an outer-ear clip design comparable to Sony's LinkBuds Clip. Instead of fitting inside the ear canal, they are expected to attach to the outer ear as open-ear earbuds. Separate reports have also suggested that the earbuds could use bone conduction technology for audio playback.

Samsung has not announced a launch date for the new earbuds. Current reports indicate that they are unlikely to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 22, 2026. Instead, they could be introduced later this year alongside the Galaxy S26 FE.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds On, Samsung Galaxy Buds On Launch, Samsung Galaxy Buds Able, Samsung Clip On Earbuds, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nintendo Switch 2, Joy-Cons to Get User-Replaceable Batteries in Europe Ahead of New EU Rules
Samsung Galaxy A08, Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 Visit BIS Database, India Debut Could Be on the Cards
Samsung's Upcoming Clip-On Earbuds Could Debut as the Galaxy Buds On, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This iQOO Z11 Series Phone Will Launch in India Soon
  2. Vivo G5i, Vivo G5z Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  3. Motorola Confirms the Edge 70 Max Will Launch in India Soon
  4. iQOO Z11 India Launch Nears as Company Teases New Z Series Smartphone
  5. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models Said to Arrive With Larger Batteries
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch Confirmed; Design, Performance Improvements Teased
  2. Redmi Turbo 6 Max Tipped to Launch in January With 7-Inch 2K Display
  3. Vivo T5 Lite 5G India Debut Teased; Battery and Charging Details Confirmed
  4. iQOO Z11 Lite India Launch Teased as Firm Reveals Design, Availability Details
  5. Microsoft Teams Updated With AI Facilitator for In-Person Meetings, New Chat Features: Report
  6. iOS 27 Beta 3: Apple Lets Beta Testers Customise Siri Voice ‘Pace’ and ‘Expressivity’ Weeks After WWDC 2026
  7. Samsung Galaxy A08, Galaxy F08 and Galaxy M08 Visit BIS Database, India Debut Could Be on the Cards
  8. Samsung's Upcoming Clip-On Earbuds Could Debut as the Galaxy Buds On, Tipster Claims
  9. Nintendo Switch 2, Joy-Cons to Get User-Replaceable Batteries in Europe Ahead of New EU Rules
  10. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Capacities Leaked as Handsets Surface on 3C Certification Database
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »