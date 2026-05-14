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Vivo T5 Lite, Realme P4R Tipped to Launch in India Soon With MediaTek Processors

Realme P4R is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 12:46 IST
Vivo T5 Lite, Realme P4R Tipped to Launch in India Soon With MediaTek Processors

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T5 Lite is expected to arrive with improvements over the Vivo T4 Lite 5G

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Highlights
  • Vivo is said to be preparing to release the Vivo T5 Lite
  • Vivo T4 Lite 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • Vivo T4 Lite 5G has a dual rear camera unit
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Vivo and Realme are reportedly gearing up to add new handsets to their portfolio. Vivo is said to be preparing to release the Vivo T5 Lite, while Realme is expected to be readying the Realme P4R. Both smartphones are tipped to come with entry-level MediaTek processors. The Vivo T5 Lite is expected to succeed last year's Vivo T4 Lite. The Realme P4R is rumoured to feature up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage, and it could be offered in three colourways. 

Vivo T5 Lite, Realme P4R Launch Timeline Leaked 

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claims that the possible launch of the handsets is around the corner. He has also leaked the details of the chipsets that could power the Vivo T5 Lite and Realme P4R. The Vivo T5 Lite is said to go official by the end of this month, while the Realme P4R might launch in June.

Vivo is expected to use a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or Dimensity 6400 chipset in the Vivo T5 Lite. The Realme P4R is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

The Vivo T5 Lite and Realme P4R are expected to fall in the competitive budget and mid-range smartphone segment in the country. Based on earlier reports, Realme P4R will be available in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants in the country. It could be launched in Lavender Glare, Silver Glare, and Titanium Glare colour options.

So far, there have been no leaks about the Vivo T5 Lite, but it is expected to arrive with improvements over the Vivo T4 Lite 5G, which was released in India in June last year at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. The existing model has a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an IP64-rated build. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

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Further reading: Vivo T5 Lite, Realme P4R, Realme P4R Specifications, Vivo T5 Lite Specifications, Realme, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Vivo T5 Lite, Realme P4R Tipped to Launch in India Soon With MediaTek Processors
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