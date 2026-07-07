iQOO recently started teasing the launch of a new Z series smartphone, which was earlier believed to be the iQOO Z11. Now, the Vivo sub-brand has confirmed that its new handset will arrive in the country as the iQOO Z11 Lite. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the phone has been made live on an e-commerce platform, confirming availability details. The design of the iQOO Z11 Lite has also been teased, which shows the phone with a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped module. The key specifications and features of the phone have also surfaced online, suggesting that it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset.

iQOO Z11 Lite Will Launch in India Soon

In a post on X on Tuesday, iQOO India's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nipun Marya, announced that the iQOO Z11 Lite will be launched in India soon. The teaser poster shared by the company executive reveals the design of the upcoming handset. The iQOO Z11 Lite is shown to boast a flat rear panel, featuring a pill-shaped camera module in the top-left corner. The handset is also shown to feature an LED flash and a ring light.

For every student need, there's a Gen-Z way of doing it.



Soon, there will be a Z for it too.#ComingSoon #iQOOZ11Lite #NonStopNoLimits pic.twitter.com/lX7UsNSflL — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) July 7, 2026

It is also seen in an off-white shade. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the centred iQOO branding appears at the bottom of the panel. The left side of the handset could be left clean. On top of this, a dedicated microsite for the iQOO Z11 Lite is now live in India on Amazon, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. The microsite also reveals that the iQOO Z11 Lite will ship with an unspecified version of Vivo's OriginOS and AI-powered tools.

Separately, tipster Debayan Roy (@GadgetsData) has shared the key specifications and features of the upcoming iQOO Z11 Lite. The handset will reportedly be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It might pack a 6,500mAh battery and support 44W wired fast charging. For optics, it might feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

The iQOO Z11 Lite will reportedly be equipped with a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen, offering up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The smartphone might also sport a water drop-style notch on the front, which might house a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It could ship with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset is expected to be priced in India at around Rs. 15,000.